Insider Makes Bold Prediction About 2021 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are focused on free agency, but the NFL Draft is just five weeks away.
Some want Cincinnati to take Oregon star tackle Penei Sewell, while others think a high-end skill player like Ja'Marr Chase or Kyle Pitts makes more sense.
What would the Bengals do if all three players were available at No. 5?
It's an interesting question that they hope they can answer on draft night. NFL insider Benjamin Albright believes it will be the case.
He has Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, DeVonta Smith and Trey Lance going off the board with picks 1-4, respectively.
That would give the Bengals a shot to land Sewell, Chase or Pitts. Instead of taking one of them, Cincinnati moves back from No. 5 to No. 8 in a trade with Carolina to add extra draft capital.
The Panthers take Justin Fields. Pitts and Chase go off the board at picks seven and eight, which means Sewell falls to Cincinnati at No. 8.
Some may be shocked to see the Oregon product fall that far, but Albright believes he may drop even farther.
As great as it would be to trade down and still land Sewell, it would be even harder to pass on Chase at No. 5. He's going to be a star. The same goes for Pitts.
Sewell has the chance to be a great player, but Chase and Pitts could be better prospects.
Most believe Sewell will be the top player on the Bengals' board, but there's a good chance guys like Chase, Pitts and even Jaylen Waddle could be up there with the 21-year-old left tackle.
