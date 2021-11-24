Ja'Marr Chase Leads Way, Multiple Bengals Garnering Pro Bowl Consideration

The Bengals could have multiple Pro Bowlers this season

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is having a standout rookie campaign.

The 21-year-old has 47 receptions for 867 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Chase's stellar play isn't going unnoticed. The rookie has received more Pro Bowl votes than any other wide receiver in the AFC.

He's second in voting among all wide receivers behind Rams star Cooper Kupp.

Trey Hendrickson has the third most votes among defensive ends. Hakeem Adeniji is fourth at guard, safety Vonn Bell is fifth among safeties and Joe Mixon is sixth at running back.

Jessie Bates (10th) and Joe Burrow (10th) both cracked the top 10.

To vote for the Bengals, go here.

