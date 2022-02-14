Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch Against Jalen Ramsey in Super Bowl LVI
INGLEWOOD — The Bengals trail the Rams 7-3 at the end of the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI.
Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made an amazing one-handed catch to put Cincinnati in field goal range. He ran past Jalen Ramsey and made a great play. Watch it below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Super Bowl LVI
Micah Parsons Critical of Joe Burrow Ahead of Super Bowl LVI
Frank Pollack Weighs in on Bengals' Offensive Line
How Bengals Can Attempt to Slow Down Aaron Donald in Super Bowl
Tyler Boyd Praises Jalen Ramsey Ahead of Super Bowl LVI
Robert Griffin III Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Super Bowl LVI
Tony Dungy Praises Bengals' Locker Room Culture
Exclusive: Tim Krumrie Weighs in on the Bengals' Super Bowl Chances
Exclusive: Andrew Whitworth Reflects on Time With Bengals Ahead of Super Bowl
Joe Cool: Burrow Downplays Game Prep Ahead of Super Bowl LVI
Watch: Multiple Bengals Mic'd Up for AFC Championship Win Over Chiefs
Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Super Bowl LVI
Andrew Whitworth Looking Forward to Facing Bengals in Super Bowl
Joe Burrow Strived to be Like Tom Brady in One Key Area
Evan McPherson Files for 'Money Mac' Trademark
Read More
Tom Brady Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness Ahead of Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow: "Go Win It All"
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs
How Lou Anarumo Shut Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
Bengals Underdogs in Super Bowl Matchup Against Rams
Bengals to Play Rams in Super Bowl LVI
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' AFC Title Win Over Chiefs
Listen: Hoard & Lapham's Radio Call of McPherson's Game Winner
Instant Reaction: Bengals Super Bowl Bound After OT Win Over Chiefs
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs in AFC Title Game
Bengals' D-Line Transformation Critical to Success
Joe Burrow's Parents Explain How Locked in He is on Gameday
Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Game
What a Rookie: Evan McPherson's Confidence Shines Bright
Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Can't Play Wide Receiver
Bengals Can't Worry About Schedule, Must Take Advantage of Opportunity
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals