Ja'Marr Chase Named Offensive Rookie of the Year

The 21-year-old had a record-setting first season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

LOS ANGELES — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award on Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony at SoFi Stadium.

Chase had 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. It was the most receiving yards in Bengals' history and the most receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl Era.

The 21-year-old is a big reason why the Bengals are one win away from their first World Championship in team history.

Chase joins Eddie Brown (1985) and Carl Pickens (1992) as the only other Bengals players to win the award.

Cincinnati plays Los Angeles on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

