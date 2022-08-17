Skip to main content

Look: Joe Burrow on Cover of Sports Illustrated's NFL Season Preview Issue

The 25-year-old is hoping to lead the Bengals to a second-straight AFC Championship.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on the cover of Sports Illustrated's NFL Preview issue. 

Conor Orr takes an in-depth look at the star signal-caller. Check out a look of the cover below.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8), wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83), quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja Marr Chase (1) warm up during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0065
