Skip to main content

Kyle Pitts Teases Potential Spoiler Regarding Deshaun Watson's Football Future

Is the three-time Pro Bowler Atlanta bound?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could make a decision about his future at some point today. 

It looks like the Falcons and Saints are the favorites. 

Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts seemed to hint at the idea of Watson coming to Atlanta. 

"It’s about to get scary in Atlanta..," Pitts tweeted on Thursday afternoon. 

Watson grew up about 50 miles from Atlanta and was a ball boy for the Falcons as a child. It's easy to see why he'd want to return home, even though it might not be the best football situation. 

Pitts deleted the tweet just a few minutes after sending it. 

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 1.17.58 PM

Watson informed the Browns that he won't be going to Cleveland on Thursday morning.

The three-time Pro Bowler was "incredibly torn" about his decision after meeting with the Falcons, Browns, Saints and Panthers according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

It looks like he's down to Atlanta and New Orleans. The Saints are considered the favorite according to most national insiders.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle

How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract

Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa

Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency

Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay

Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

C.J. Uzomah
News

Watch: Bengals Thank C.J. Uzomah With Farewell Video

By James Rapien16 minutes ago
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Re-Signing Wide Receiver Mike Thomas

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson Won't Be Coming to the AFC North

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Washington Commanders Closing in on Deal With Andrew Norwell

By James Rapien3 hours ago
May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to Paul Brown Stadium after practice. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Joe Burrow Working Out, Doesn't Appear to Have Any Limitations

By James Rapien4 hours ago
C.J. Uzomah
News

Look: C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati After Signing With Jets

By James Rapien14 hours ago
Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Deshaun Watson 'Torn' About Decision After Meeting With Four NFL Teams

By James Rapien16 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Two Top Free Agent Tight Ends Sign Elsewhere, Bengals' Options Dropping

By James Rapien17 hours ago