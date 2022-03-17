Kyle Pitts Teases Potential Spoiler Regarding Deshaun Watson's Football Future

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could make a decision about his future at some point today.

It looks like the Falcons and Saints are the favorites.

Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts seemed to hint at the idea of Watson coming to Atlanta.

"It’s about to get scary in Atlanta..," Pitts tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

Watson grew up about 50 miles from Atlanta and was a ball boy for the Falcons as a child. It's easy to see why he'd want to return home, even though it might not be the best football situation.

Pitts deleted the tweet just a few minutes after sending it.

Watson informed the Browns that he won't be going to Cleveland on Thursday morning.

The three-time Pro Bowler was "incredibly torn" about his decision after meeting with the Falcons, Browns, Saints and Panthers according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

It looks like he's down to Atlanta and New Orleans. The Saints are considered the favorite according to most national insiders.

