Latest on Bengals' Punter Competition Between Kevin Huber and Drue Chrisman

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' punter battle is still undecided going into Saturday night's game against the Rams.

Kevin Huber is proven and is excelling as a directional punter, meanwhile Chrisman's leg strength is clearly better.

"I still got about five days. I think it's rounding into shape," special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said. "I just gotta try to decide what we want and exactly what we're willing to stomach versus what we know."

Both guys have excelled holding for Evan McPherson in training camp and in both preseason games.

Will Chrisman show enough development and potential to convince the Bengals to release Huber?

"Right now Drue is a power punter and he's really getting the ball downfield for us. We need to continue to work on the line and accuracy that he takes," Simmons said. "I think it's a developable skill. Over time that can be developed."

The longtime special teams coordinator added that Huber's 13 seasons with the team will have "zero" impact on the decision.

"I have to do what's best for the team," Simmons said.

Both guys should get their chance to leave one last impression on the coaching staff during Thursday's practice and in Saturday's game against the Rams.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok