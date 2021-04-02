Sewell's Time: Penei Sewell Gets His Chance to Impress NFL Scouts on Friday
CINCINNATI — Oregon tackle Penei Sewell has a chance to take back what so many people thought was his.
He had been penciled in as the Bengals' fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for months, but LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has stolen the hearts of many with less than a month left before the draft.
Chase blew away scouts at his pro day on Wednesday. That performance has helped Bengals fans shift to the 21-year-old star pass catcher.
Sewell gets his chance to answer with his own workout on Friday at Oregon's Pro Day. A good showing could solidify his draft status as a top-10 pick.
The Bengals' brass will be front and center to watch Sewell. Head coach Zac Taylor, Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin and offensive line coach Frank Pollack are all attending Friday's workout according to Jake Liscow of the Locked on Bengals podcast.
Sewell's measurements and athletic testing are two of the many factors that the Bengals will consider before making their decision about the fifth pick.
Taylor attended Florida tight end Kyle Pitts' Pro Day on Wednesday. Meanwhile wide receivers coach Troy Walters and Tobin got a first hand look at Chase.
The debate between Sewell and Chase will continue, especially if Sewell tests well like most teams and analysts expect.
Pitts appears to be on the outside looking in, even though he's a freak athlete. The Bengals likely have their eyes on two guys—Chase and Sewell.
The latter has his opportunity on Friday to show Pollack and the rest of the Bengals' organization that he can be a solution to their biggest weakness.
For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout
Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase
Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate
William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base
Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout
Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase
This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell
Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft
NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase
This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand
One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches
How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?
Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?
Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency
Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade
Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver
Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard
Penn State Stars Have Huge Day
Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts
Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman
Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals
Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback
Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards
One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy
Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals