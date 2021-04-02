Penei Sewell Gets His Chance to Impress NFL Scouts on Friday

The 20-year-old will workout in front key members of the Bengals' organization at Oregon's Pro Day

CINCINNATI — Oregon tackle Penei Sewell has a chance to take back what so many people thought was his.

He had been penciled in as the Bengals' fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for months, but LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has stolen the hearts of many with less than a month left before the draft.

Chase blew away scouts at his pro day on Wednesday. That performance has helped Bengals fans shift to the 21-year-old star pass catcher.

Sewell gets his chance to answer with his own workout on Friday at Oregon's Pro Day. A good showing could solidify his draft status as a top-10 pick.

The Bengals' brass will be front and center to watch Sewell. Head coach Zac Taylor, Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin and offensive line coach Frank Pollack are all attending Friday's workout according to Jake Liscow of the Locked on Bengals podcast.

Sewell's measurements and athletic testing are two of the many factors that the Bengals will consider before making their decision about the fifth pick.

Taylor attended Florida tight end Kyle Pitts' Pro Day on Wednesday. Meanwhile wide receivers coach Troy Walters and Tobin got a first hand look at Chase.

The debate between Sewell and Chase will continue, especially if Sewell tests well like most teams and analysts expect.

Pitts appears to be on the outside looking in, even though he's a freak athlete. The Bengals likely have their eyes on two guys—Chase and Sewell.

The latter has his opportunity on Friday to show Pollack and the rest of the Bengals' organization that he can be a solution to their biggest weakness.

