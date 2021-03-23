Speedy WR Impresses at Pro Day, Could Become Potential Bengals Draft Target

This would be an interesting addition to Zac Taylor's offense

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the market for at least one, if not two wide receivers. One of the most intriguing draft prospects had an impressive showing on Tuesday.

Rondale Moore ran an unofficial 4.29 40-yard dash at Purdue's Pro Day. The speedy deep threat bolted up the field in front of dozens of scouts and NFL team personnel.

He also posted a 42.5-inch vertical jump, which would've been the second-best behind Donovan Peoples-Jones (44.0) at the 2020 NFL Combine.

Moore is an intriguing prospect. He's built like a tank and can run like a deer. He's only 5-foot-7, which is concerning, but he checks all of the other boxes from a physical standpoint.

Some teams may view him as a complimentary weapon out of the backfield and in the slot, rather than an every down wide receiver.

The Bengals will take a long, hard look at Moore just in case they don't address wide receiver in the first round. He's expected to go anywhere from 25th-45th in next months NFL Draft, but his height could scare some teams.

Strength won't be an issue for Moore. He squatted 600 pounds during his college days.

-----

