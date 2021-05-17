Ryan Kerrigan Says Goodbye to Washington, Are Bengals Still Interested in Former Pro Bowler?

Do Bengals have their eyes on the former Pro Bowler?

CINCINNATI — Former Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan said goodbye to Washington on Monday night. The veteran defensive end won't return after spending the first 10 seasons of his career playing for the Washington Football Team.

"I’ll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life," Kerrigan wrote. "I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything."

Kerrigan visited the Bengals in March and there was mutual interest from both sides, but talks broke down before a deal could be reached. Multiple league sources believed the four-time Pro Bowler may return to Washington following his visit with Cincinnati, but that isn't going to happen.

Would the Bengals still have interest in Kerrigan?

Cincinnati added four defensive linemen, including three edge rushers in the draft. Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample are expected to have an instant impact on the Bengals' pass rush after being taken in the third and fourth round, respectively.

Cincinnati also picked Wyatt Hubert in the seventh round. It wouldn't be shocking to see him work his way onto the final 53-man roster.

Kerrigan is much more proven than Ossai and Sample, but the Bengals should be able to lean on both rookies right away. They added Trey Hendrickson in free agency and plan on signing Sam Hubbard to a contract extension.

After being open to the idea of signing a veteran edge rusher two months ago, the Bengals may want to stand pat and see how their young players develop.

Never say never, but it doesn't seem like Kerrigan and the Bengals are going to be able to work out a deal, even though it's clear that he won't be back in Washington this season.

