Skip to main content

Podcast: Solomon Wilcots Talks Dax Hill, Cordell Volson, Jessie Bates And More

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus didn't like what they saw from Cordell Volson on Sunday night. Jake Liscow and I react to that, plus Solomon Wilcots joins us to discuss Dax Hill, Volson, Jessie Bates and so much more!

Watch the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cordell Volson Receives Praise Following Performance Against Giants

Thad Moss Not Expected to be Disciplined After Hit on Kayvon Thibodeaux

Joe Burrow Ranked Lower Than Expected in NFL Top 100

Watch: Cordell Volson Discusses Performance Against Giants

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Giants

Watch: Dax Hill Discusses Performance Against Giants

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Giants 25-22

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jack Sorenson (14) keeps an eye on the ball as he participates in drills during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 1 0050
GM Report

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Following Preseason Game Against Giants

By James Rapien
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston (44) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clay Johnston Wasn't Happy After Bengals' Loss to Giants: 'I Really Don't Even Care' About 20 Tackle Performance

By James Rapien
Cordell Volson, Frank Pollack
AllBengals Insiders+

Cordell Volson Receives Praise Following Performance Against Giants

By James Rapien
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes the passer as New York Giants guard Jamil Douglas (77) blocks during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Thaddeus Moss Not Expected Receive Discipline From NFL Following Controversial Hit on Kayvon Thibodeaux

By James Rapien
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after the Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Star Joe Burrow Ranked Lower Than Expected in NFL Top 100

By James Rapien
Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 12.24.33 AM
News

Watch: Cordell Volson Discusses Performance Follow Bengals' Loss to Giants

By James Rapien
Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 12.22.56 AM
News

Watch: Dax Hill Discusses First Career Interception in Preseason Game Against Giants

By James Rapien
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) gets past New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) on a kickoff return during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Loss to Giants

By Blake Jewell