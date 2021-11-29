The second-year tight end was expected to make his debut on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss was expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Steelers, but that didn't happen because he suffered a hamstring injury in pregame warmups.

Head coach Zac Taylor says he could miss multiple weeks.

Moss was a part of the game plan and could've been in the mix, especially on passing downs. Instead, he didn't get on the field.

Look for Mitch Wilcox to be active this week against the Chargers. Moss is back on the Bengals' practice squad.

