Watch: Video of Jessie Bates in Bengals' Locker Room

Bates returned to Bengals' facilities on Tuesday morning.

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jessie Bates returned to team facilities on Tuesday. 

The 25-year-old is expected to sign his franchise tender and re-join the team after skipping the majority of training camp. 

Linebacker Germaine Pratt posted a short video of Bates inside the Bengals' locker room. Watch it below.

Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jessie Bates (30) celebrates an interception against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
