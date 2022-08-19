He’s Back: Myles Garrett to Practice Against Philadelphia Eagles Today

Cleveland Browns will have their star defensive end back in Berea today. Myles Garrett is rejoining the team in a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. Garrett was excused from a few practices after having to travel to a family member that is gravely ill.

This comes a day after the Browns' defensive line had a pretty good day against the Eagles, who the Browns play this Sunday in preseason game two. Pass rusher Isaac Rochell continued his solid camp with another nice day yesterday.

Having Garrett back on the field will be a boost to the Browns, who as a defense had some lapses against Philadelphia yesterday. At this point, it is unknown if Garrett will play in the exhibition on Sunday, but there is no reason to expect him to do so.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson had Mind Made up Weeks Prior

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options

Browns Rookie Center Dawson Deaton out for Season

With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players

Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars

Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today

Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted

Deshaun Watson Would Settle for 8-Game Suspension

Browns Will Consider Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo Under one... Circumstance

Browns Deshaun Watson Could Play Friday Against Jacksonville

Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns

Browns Rookie Exits Practice With Trainers