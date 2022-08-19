He’s Back: Myles Garrett to Practice Against Philadelphia Eagles Today
Cleveland Browns will have their star defensive end back in Berea today. Myles Garrett is rejoining the team in a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. Garrett was excused from a few practices after having to travel to a family member that is gravely ill.
This comes a day after the Browns' defensive line had a pretty good day against the Eagles, who the Browns play this Sunday in preseason game two. Pass rusher Isaac Rochell continued his solid camp with another nice day yesterday.
Having Garrett back on the field will be a boost to the Browns, who as a defense had some lapses against Philadelphia yesterday. At this point, it is unknown if Garrett will play in the exhibition on Sunday, but there is no reason to expect him to do so.
