Peyton Hillis Released From Hospital Following Swimming Accident That Once had him in Critical Condition
Good news has come for former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis as he has been released from the hospital following a swimming accident that nearly took his life. Earlier in the month, Hillis was hospitalized after he saved his children from drowning.
Now according to multiple reports, Hillis has been released and is on his road to recovery. Just over a week ago, Hillis was in critical condition with worries about his organs.
NFL legend Emmitt Smith was one of the folks to lend a visit to Hillis while he was hospitalized. It is just an example of the people rooting for him.
All in all, best case scenario played out for Hillis. He is still alive after an accident that very well could have taken his life. Of course, Browns' fans were in his corner during the process.
