Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns Host Philadelphia Eagles
It is game day in Cleveland as the Browns will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the second preseason game. The Eagles have gotten rather comfortable in Northeast Ohio by now, considering they’ve been there all week. These two teams participated in a pair of joint practices this past week in Berea.
The joint practices are probably the most beneficial part of the preseason. Both teams were given a couple of days to get some work in together in a controlled environment. Both teams showed good moments.
Thanks to the joint practices — Browns won’t roll with the starts much — if at all. It will be interesting to see if the rookies such as Jerome Ford, Cade York, and Martin Emerson Jr. cam build off good showings in their first preseason game.
You will be able to find the game in a variety of places:
TV: News 5, NFL Network
Stream: Browns.com & Browns app
Radio: 850AM, 92.3FM, 98.5FM
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
New Podcast - Deshaun Watson's Punishment
Browns Talk Second Chances as Deshaun Watson Shows No Accountability or Remorse
Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson had Mind Made up Weeks Prior
Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’
Read More
Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns
Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris
A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt
Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next
Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award
Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report
Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options
Browns Rookie Center Dawson Deaton out for Season
With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players
Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars
Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today
Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted
Deshaun Watson Would Settle for 8-Game Suspension
Browns Will Consider Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo Under one... Circumstance
Browns Deshaun Watson Could Play Friday Against Jacksonville
Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt