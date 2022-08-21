Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns Host Philadelphia Eagles

The Browns and Eagles will square off in the second preseason game.

It is game day in Cleveland as the Browns will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the second preseason game. The Eagles have gotten rather comfortable in Northeast Ohio by now, considering they’ve been there all week. These two teams participated in a pair of joint practices this past week in Berea.

The joint practices are probably the most beneficial part of the preseason. Both teams were given a couple of days to get some work in together in a controlled environment. Both teams showed good moments.

Thanks to the joint practices — Browns won’t roll with the starts much — if at all. It will be interesting to see if the rookies such as Jerome Ford, Cade York, and Martin Emerson Jr. cam build off good showings in their first preseason game.

You will be able to find the game in a variety of places:

TV: News 5, NFL Network

Stream: Browns.com & Browns app

Radio: 850AM, 92.3FM, 98.5FM

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

New Podcast - Deshaun Watson's Punishment

Browns Talk Second Chances as Deshaun Watson Shows No Accountability or Remorse

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson had Mind Made up Weeks Prior

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options

Browns Rookie Center Dawson Deaton out for Season

With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players

Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars

Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today

Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted

Deshaun Watson Would Settle for 8-Game Suspension

Browns Will Consider Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo Under one... Circumstance

Browns Deshaun Watson Could Play Friday Against Jacksonville

Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns