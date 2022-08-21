Skip to main content

Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns Host Philadelphia Eagles

The Browns and Eagles will square off in the second preseason game.

It is game day in Cleveland as the Browns will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the second preseason game. The Eagles have gotten rather comfortable in Northeast Ohio by now, considering they’ve been there all week. These two teams participated in a pair of joint practices this past week in Berea.

The joint practices are probably the most beneficial part of the preseason. Both teams were given a couple of days to get some work in together in a controlled environment. Both teams showed good moments.

Thanks to the joint practices — Browns won’t roll with the starts much — if at all. It will be interesting to see if the rookies such as Jerome Ford, Cade York, and Martin Emerson Jr. cam build off good showings in their first preseason game.

You will be able to find the game in a variety of places:

TV: News 5, NFL Network

Stream: Browns.com & Browns app

Radio: 850AM, 92.3FM, 98.5FM

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

New Podcast - Deshaun Watson's Punishment

Browns Talk Second Chances as Deshaun Watson Shows No Accountability or Remorse

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson had Mind Made up Weeks Prior

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options

Browns Rookie Center Dawson Deaton out for Season

With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players

Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars

Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today

Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted

Deshaun Watson Would Settle for 8-Game Suspension

Browns Will Consider Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo Under one... Circumstance

Browns Deshaun Watson Could Play Friday Against Jacksonville

Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns

In This Article (2)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Browns face off against a unique passer in Jimmy Garoppolo
Featured Content

Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Won't Save Browns in 2022, Hurts them in 2023 Through 2026

By Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions asked by members of the local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 1
Podcasts

New Podcast - Deshaun Watson's Punishment

By Pete Smith
4D693B96-39F2-4A84-AE49-39DAB0033EAA
News

He’s Back: Myles Garrett to Practice Against Philadelphia Eagles Today

By Brandon Little
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 11
Featured Content

Browns Talk Second Chances as Deshaun Watson Shows No Accountability or Remorse

By Pete Smith
DDADC5AF-557A-4807-BCAE-C82D28533EE7
News

Deshaun Watson’s Reinstatement is Contingent on one Thing

By Brandon Little
F2457128-70D7-4200-B52C-63EEDD0E8FA2
News

Deshaun Watson’s Agent Says Judge Sue Robinson had Mind Made up Weeks Prior

By Brandon Little
9598F996-930B-4665-8397-F896EF4ABD47
News

Browns Owner Says Deshaun Watson Deserves Second Chance Like Kareem Hunt

By Brandon Little
3BCBAF3C-FB8B-4BEC-A6EE-847944248389
News

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

By Brandon Little