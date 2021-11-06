Preview: Cardinals Aim Bounce Back at 49ers Despite Injuries

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players for the Arizona Cardinals second matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

There is plenty of uncertainty when it comes to the Arizona Cardinals' next matchup at the 3-4 San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-day decision with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 8. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' status is yet to be determined as he deals with a hamstring issue.

Receiver A.J. Green is on the COVID-19 list and center Rodney Hudson was designated to return from injured reserve but not activated as of Friday afternoon.

The Cardinals did have extra time off from last week, as they played on Thursday night. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that has helped, but who takes the field is still somewhat of a mystery.

The Cardinals have praised their resilience throughout the season. This could be another opportunity to do so in a road division matchup.

Essential info

When Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2:25 p.m. TV FOX with Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin National radio Sports USA Radio with Larry Kahn and Hank Bauer Cardinals radio Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi Spanish radio KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu Betting line Cardinals +1.5 (SI Sportsbook)

Inside slant

The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 17-10 in a bit of a rock fight at State Farm Stadium in Week 5. The Arizona offense struggled after a quick start until it finally closed out San Francisco in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers started rookie quarterback Trey Lance in that game. He will be replaced by starter Jimmy Garoppolo this week.

Garoppolo is the more experienced pocket passer, albeit he does not provide the mobility threat of Lance.

"It's totally different," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "Jimmy is an experienced NFL quarterback . . . He's well-versed in the offense as far as making the right checks and putting them in the right place. He's no stiff when it comes to scrambling."

The 49ers are fresh off a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears, a game in which they gained 145 yards on the ground.

They have run for at least 143 yards in three of their last four matchups, including against Arizona.

San Francisco runs an offense led by play-caller Kyle Shanahan that includes a lot of motion and pre-snap activity. It relies on the ground game.

San Francisco is third in the NFL in rushing defensive-adjusted value over average (DVOA).

The Cardinals could face some heavier personnel packages, especially with 49ers tight end George Kittle set to return from inured reserve. He is a terrific pass-catcher, but also a very good run blocker.

The San Francisco defensive front seven is formidable, headlined by All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa. The secondary has had a lot of shuffling due to injuries.

San Francisco is a top-10 rush defense in DVOA, but it is just 22nd in pass defense DVOA.

The Cardinals are coming off their first loss of the season, but they are still top-five in points scored and allowed this year.

In Week 5, the defense allowed 338 yards, but took the ball away three times and had success on third and fourth downs.

Going against Garoppolo will change some strategy, but the goal of stopping the run on early downs to set up the pass rush remains prominent.

Next Gen Stats

The Cardinals offense is hard to gauge because of injuries. If Murray is out, Colt McCoy will start.

Kingsbury mentioned that even with no practice time, his starting quarterback could take the field.

If Green and Hopkins don't play (or if Hopkins is limited), Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, running back Chase Edmonds and tight end Zach Ertz could be heavily relied on in the passing game.

Injury report

Aside from Murray, Hopkins, Green and J.J. Watt (shoulder surgery), the Cardinals missed nose tackle Rashard Lawrence and special teamer Jonathan Ward at practice this week. They are both out.

Lawrence has missed two games and went from limited to being non-participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

Nose tackle Corey Peters has returned from the COVID-19 list, which will help fill gaps and push the line up front.

49ers top receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a calf issue, although Shanahan told reporters he'd be surprised if Samuel did not play Sunday.

Left tackle Trent Williams has been working through an ankle issue and running back Elijah Mitchell hurt his ribs last week.

Mitchell is San Francisco's top rusher this year with 5.3 yards per carry. It's possible running back Jeff Wilson Jr. could be activated from physically unable to perform Saturday.

Statuses:

Matchup history

The Cardinals have won two of the last three games in this NFC West matchup.

The results between Arizona and San Francisco seem to be streaky. Before 2020, the 49ers won two in a row.

Arizona previously won eight straight over San Francisco, which before that was victorious in 10 of 12 games.

The 49ers own the all-time series, 32-28.

NFC West check in

The Cardinals own first place by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker against the also 7-1 Los Angeles Rams. L.A. faces the 6-2 Tennessee Titans this week.

The 49ers are in third place, just ahead of the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona had just two divisional games in the first eight weeks, so they will have many more NFC West battles down the stretch.

