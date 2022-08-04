Cardinals Activate Maxx Williams, Announce 4 Injuries

The Arizona Cardinals announced the activation of tight end Maxx Williams from the Physically Unable to Perform List on Thursday.

Williams suffered a torn ACL tear in Week 5 last season. He was off and running in 2021, catching 16 passes for 193 yards in the first four-and-a-half games. Arizona has since traded for Zach Ertz and drafted Trey McBride. Ertz received a three-year extension during the offseason, while Williams re-signed for one more season.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 30 games in Arizona and has shown his abilities as a pass-blocker before his receiving talents were displayed in 2021.

He'll also compete with Stephen Anderson, who signed as a free agent and has 61 games of NFL experience over four years.

Heading over to the rest of the team, head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave new injury updates to the media.

According to Kingsbury, Ertz left practice because of a calf injury. McBride is dealing with a sore back, cornerback Marco Wilson has a groin injury and wide receiver Antoine Wesley has a hip and groin issue.

Last season, Kingsbury had a knack for saying injuries were "minor issues." But of the four current injuries, Wesley's is of the most uncertain.

Kingsbury said that Wesley had an MRI on his injuries which he suffered after a play during training camp on Wednesday.

"We're still evaluating," Kingsbury said Thursday. "(He) had an MRI. I think it's going to take a week or so before we know where it's at."

Arizona went through their second padded practice of camp Thursday.

With Wesley unable to practice for the forseeable future, it'll be interesting to see if the injured Ertz, McBride and Wilson participate in Saturday's Red and White practice.