AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cardinals Send Letter to Season-Ticket Holders

Howard Balzer

While the NFL and NFLPA grapple over the protocols for the opening of training camps, individual teams are formulating potential contingency plans for having fans attend games.

Many teams have begun communicating with fans and crediting the 2020 accounts of season-ticket holders for 2021, while noting that if state regulations allow some large gatherings, there will certainly be reduced capacity. The Baltimore Ravens have been one team that pegged the number of potential fans and said it will likely be fewer than 14,000.

In an email, Ravens president Dick Cass told season-ticket buyers the following:

“To offer a proper level of safety for fans who want to attend games, a reduction in capacity is necessary. We are disappointed that this will be a disruption for many ticket buyers, but we have an obligation to our fans and our community to keep M&T Bank Stadium as safe as possible.”

As for the Cardinals, they recently sent a general letter to their fans, who have sold out the stadium for 144 consecutive games.

“As the 2020 season quickly approaches, we are all very much aware that the fight against COVID-19 continues. At the Cardinals, we are committed to providing the safest possible environment for our players, staff and fans based on guidance from state and local authorities, as well as the NFL.

“Based on the latest available information, the likelihood that we will be able to play all of our games in front of a full-capacity crowd is very low.

“As such, we are developing contingency plans for the different scenarios and potential stadium seating configurations. When the overall situation comes into clearer focus and the details of the 2020 plan are solidified we will reach out with an update.

"We hope you have a safe and healthy summer and look forward to seeing you this fall at State Farm Stadium.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals Seek Leap from Worst to First in NFC West

Six teams have made the leap from worst to first in their division since 2015. Can the Arizona Cardinals do it this year?

Howard Balzer

DeAndre Hopkins Takes to Twitter to Troll Texans

After Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes signed his contract extension, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins trolled the Houston Texans.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner

Money Mahomes: Another Kliff Kingsbury Prediction Becomes Reality

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury accurately predicted Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' new contract in 2018.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner

Arizona Cardinals Should Be Wary Pursuing Browns TE David Njoku

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku has asked to be traded; should the Arizona Cardinals make a pitch?

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Kyler Murray Selected in Patrick Mahomes Contract Hypothetical

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' new contract set precedent to also deem Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray worthy.

Mason Kern

by

MasonKern

Cardinals Offensive Line Jumps in PFF Rankings

Arizona Cardinals o-linemen D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, J.R. Sweezy and new pieces Josh Jones, Mason Cole, help their PFF ranking.

Mason Kern

by

Howard Balzer

With Pandemic Raging, Signing of NFL Draft Picks Remains Very Low

With NFL training camps scheduled to open within the next three weeks, only 78 of the 2020 draft picks have been signed.

Howard Balzer

Trade of DeAndre Hopkins Named Most Compelling of Offseason

Arizona Cardinals acquisition of WR DeAndre Hopkins was named the NFL’s most compelling trade of the offseason by SI.com's Albert Breer.

Howard Balzer

by

alexweiner

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Trending as League MVP Choice

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is among the favorites for NFL MVP honors, says Albert Breer of SI.com.

Howard Balzer

by

Howard Balzer

'The Next Russel Wilson': Kyler Murray to be Included in NFL Top 100

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will be on of the Top 100 named by NFL Network during its July 26 premiere.

Mason Kern