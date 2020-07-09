While the NFL and NFLPA grapple over the protocols for the opening of training camps, individual teams are formulating potential contingency plans for having fans attend games.

Many teams have begun communicating with fans and crediting the 2020 accounts of season-ticket holders for 2021, while noting that if state regulations allow some large gatherings, there will certainly be reduced capacity. The Baltimore Ravens have been one team that pegged the number of potential fans and said it will likely be fewer than 14,000.

In an email, Ravens president Dick Cass told season-ticket buyers the following:

“To offer a proper level of safety for fans who want to attend games, a reduction in capacity is necessary. We are disappointed that this will be a disruption for many ticket buyers, but we have an obligation to our fans and our community to keep M & T Bank Stadium as safe as possible.”

As for the Cardinals, they recently sent a general letter to their fans, who have sold out the stadium for 144 consecutive games.