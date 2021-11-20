Cardinals Place Tanner Vallejo on IR; Make Other Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of roster moves ahead of their road trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks in an NFC West showdown.

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals announced four roster moves ahead of Sunday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Linebacker Tanner Vallejo was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Vallejo will now be out the next three games. He had seen an increase in snaps as of late, playing in no less than 26 snaps in Arizona's last three games.

The Cardinals also signed long snapper Beau Brinkley and running back Tavien Feaster to the active roster from the practice squad.

Brinkley recently signed with the Cardinals practice squad on Nov. 12 and played in last week’s game against the Panthers. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Feaster played last week against the Panthers after being signed to the active roster from the practice squad. He was previously on the practice squads of the Lions and Giants. Running back Jonathan Ward is still in concussion protocol.

Arizona also elevated linebackers Joe Walker and Tahir Whitehead to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

Walker initially signed with the Cardinals practice squad on Oct. 13 and has played in the last five games after being elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. He played 30 games (11 starts) with Arizona in 2018-19 and had a career high 61 tackles in 2019.

Whitehead signed with the Cardinals practice squad on Nov. 2. Whitehead has played nine seasons in the NFL, appearing in 139 games (96 starts) with the Panthers (2020), Raiders (2018-19) and Lions (2012-17).