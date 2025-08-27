Cowboys' biggest remaining weakness following 53-man roster cutdowns
Following a flurry of moves on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys set their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season.
Depth at positions such as wide receiver led to promising players such as Traeshon Holden and Jalen Brooks being released. They also went deep at other spots, like defensive end, where preseason star James Houston was able to make the roster.
Dallas wasn’t as deep at other positions, which is where we turn our attention.
Here’s a look at the three biggest weaknesses remaining heading into the 2025 season.
Offensive Tackle
After a roller coaster rookie season, the Cowboys were expecting a jump for Tyler Guyton in year two. Unfortunately, he missed the majority of training camp after suffering a knee injury.
He’s back at practice and could still play in Week 1. While that’s a positive sign, there are still far too many questions at tackle. That includes right tackle Terence Steele, who hasn’t lived up to his contract, and swing tackle Nate Thomas who has yet to play in a regular season game.
Dallas has plenty of weapons in the passing game, but if they can’t protect Dak Prescott, it won’t matter. Perhaps Guyton surprises us all, but for now, there’s still plenty to prove.
Defensive Tackle
There’s hope at defensive tackle with Solomon Thomas and Perrion Winfrey joining Osa Odighizuwa. The problem is that those three are all known for providing an interior pass rush.
What Dallas lacks is a nose tackle capable of stuffing the run. Mazi Smith will be given a chance to prove himself in year three, but he hasn’t done enough to instill confidence.
Running Back
After sending Phil Mafah to the IR, the Cowboys are set to rely on Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Jaydon Blue at running back.
That’s not encouraging since Williams and Sanders weren’t efficient for their former teams over the past two seasons. Sanders has also struggled to stay healthy during camp. The same has been true for Blue, who was hardly seen in the preseason due to injuries.
Dallas is banking on this trio giving them a strong committee, but until they can prove it works, this remains the biggest weakness on their roster.
