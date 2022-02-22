Ric’s Rankings: 2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Wide Receivers
NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella unveils his wide receiver big board prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Below is a look at his current top five overall prospects, along with his big board rankings for both boundary and slot wideouts.
2022 Wide Receiver Rankings
NO.1 Drake London | USC
The Skinny: A well-rounded receiver prospect, he possesses a rare combination of size, movement skills, hands, technique and run after catch ability; an immediate plug-and-play starter.
NO.2 Treylon Burks | Arkansas
The Skinny: This type of big-bodied physical presence is seldom seen at the position; a versatile chess piece due to his stature, athleticism and ability to line up all over the field.
NO.3 Garrett Wilson | Ohio State
The Skinny: A twitchy, flexible athlete that wins at every facet of the game, his combination of superb suddenness and flexibility makes him one of the more dynamic receiver prospects in the 2022 draft class.
NO.4 Chris Olave | Ohio State
The Skinny: Viewed as a reliable number two option for any offense in search of a top-notch vertical threat on the outside, he constantly threatens secondaries with his blazing speed.
NO.5 Jameson Williams | Alabama
The Skinny: Possesses the explosiveness, frame and track-level speed to be one of the best Crimson Tide wideouts in recent history, pending his ACL injury suffered during the National Championship.
RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/22/22) | BOUNDARY WR [Note: For slot WR rankings please scroll down below]
RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION | REPORT
1. Drake London, USC, RD1, REPORT
2. Treylon Burks, Arkansas, RD1, REPORT
3. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, RD1, REPORT
4. Chris Olave, Ohio State, RD2, REPORT
5. Jameson Williams, Alabama, RD2, REPORT
6. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama, RD2, REPORT
7. John Metchie III, Alabama, RD3, REPORT
8. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati, RD3, REPORT
9. George Pickens, Georgia, RD3, REPORT
10. David Bell, Purdue , RD4, REPORT
11. Christian Watson, North Dakota State, RD4, REPORT
12. Justyn Ross, Clemon, RD4, REPORT
13. Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech, RD5, REPORT
14. Devon Williams, Oregon, RD 5, REPORT
15. Slade Bolden, Alabama, RD6, REPORT
16. Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame, RD6, REPORT
17. Romeo Doubs, Nevada, RD6, REPORT
18. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State, RD6, REPORT
19. Makai Polk, Mississippi State, RD7, REPORT
20. Tre Turner, Virginia Tech, RD7, REPORT
21. Dontario Drummond, Mississippi, Ole Miss, RD7, REPORT
22. Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina, RD7, REPORT
23. Joseph Ngata, Clemson, PFA, REPORT
24. Emeka Emezie, North Carolina State, PFA, REPORT
25. Michael Woods, Oklahoma, PFA, REPORT
26. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor, PFA, REPORT
27. Tay Martin, Oklahoma State, PFA, REPORT
28. Brandon Johnson, UCF, PFA, REPORT
29. Ronnie Bell, Michigan, PFA, REPORT
30. Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, PFA, REPORT
31. Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa, PFA, REPORT
32. Andre Miller, Maine, PFA, REPORT
33. Ty Fryfogle, Indiana, PFA, REPORT
34. Dareke Young, Lenoir-Rhyne, PFA, REPORT
35. Lance McCutcheon, Montana State, PFA, REPORT
36. Tanner Conner, Idaho State, PFA, REPORT
37. Corey Sutton, Appalachian State, PFA, REPORT
38. Mychal Cooper, Navy, PFA, REPORT
39. Taysir Mack, Pittsburgh, PFA, REPORT
40. Austin Williams, Mississippi State, PFA, REPORT
41. Shemar Bridges, Fort Valley State, PFA
42. Brandon Johnson, Tennessee, PFA
43. Andrew Parchment, Florida State, PFA
44. Theo Howard, Utah, PFA
45. Marquis McClain, Southern, PFA
46. Thomas Hennigan, Appalachian State, PFA
47. Lujuan Winningham, Central Arkansas, PFA
Read More
48. Ryan McDaniel, North Carolina Central, PFA
49. Daylen Baldwin, Michigan , PFA
50. Josh Wilkes, Arkansas Pine Bluff, PFA
51. Trevon Clark, California, PFA
52. Jalen Wayne, South Alabama, PFA
53. Kameron Brown, Coastal Carolina, PFA
54. Trey Knox, Arkansas, PFA
55. Trey Gross, Delaware State, PFA
RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/22/22) | SLOT WR [Note: For expanded big board rankings click here]
RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION | REPORT
1. Jahan Dotson, Penn State, RD1, REPORT
2. Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee, RD3, REPORT
3. Khalil Shakir, Boise State, RD4, REPORT
4. Kyle Philips, UCLA, RD4, REPORT
5. Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky, RD5, REPORT
6. Skyy Moore Western Michigan, RD5, REPORT
7. Samori Toure, Nebraska, RD6, REPORT
8. Charleston Rambo, Miami, RD6, REPORT
9. Bo Melton, Rutgers, RD7, REPORT
10. Calvin Austin III, Memphis, RD7, REPORT
11. Calvin Turner, Hawaii, RD7, REPORT
12. Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston State, PFA, REPORT
13. Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU, PFA, REPORT
14. Josh Johnson, Tulsa, PFA, REPORT
15. Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky, REPORT
16. Braylon Sanders, Mississippi, PFA, REPORT
17. Danny Gray, SMU, PFA, REPORT
18. Jalen Nailor, Michigan State, PFA, REPORT
19. Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan, PFA, REPORT
20. Johnny Johnson III, Oregon, PFA, REPORT
21. Stanley Berryhill III, Arizona, PFA, REPORT
22. Demetris Robertson, Auburn, PFA, REPORT
23. D'Eriq King, Miami, PFA, REPORT
24. Michael Young Jr, Cincinnati, PFA, REPORT
25. Britain Covey, Utah, PFA, REPORT
26. Braydon Johnson, Oklahoma State, PFA
27. Keylon Stokes, Tulsa, PFA
28. Montrell Washington, Samford, PFA
29. Mike Harley, Miami (FL), PFA
30. Jalen Virgil, Appalachian State, PFA
31. Changa Hodge, Virginia Tech, PFA
32. Stephon Robinson Jr., Northwestern, PFA
33. Kwamie Lassiter II, Kansas, PFA
34. Bryce Singleton, Florida International, PFA
35. Mike Woods, Arkansas, PFA
36. Jared Smart, Hawai'i, PFA
37. Justin Hall, Ball State, PFA
38. Keith Corbin, Jackson State, PFA
39. Will Vereen, South Carolina State, PFA
40. Jonathan Giles, Texas Southern, PFA
A member of the Pro Football Writers Association, Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation, Ric Serritella has covered the NFL Draft since 2002.