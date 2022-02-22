Ric’s Rankings: 2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Wide Receivers

NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella unveils his wide receiver big board prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella unveils his wide receiver big board prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Below is a look at his current top five overall prospects, along with his big board rankings for both boundary and slot wideouts.

2022 Wide Receiver Rankings Ric's 2022 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings NO.1 Drake London | USC The Skinny: A well-rounded receiver prospect, he possesses a rare combination of size, movement skills, hands, technique and run after catch ability; an immediate plug-and-play starter. Scouting Report Link NO.2 Treylon Burks | Arkansas The Skinny: This type of big-bodied physical presence is seldom seen at the position; a versatile chess piece due to his stature, athleticism and ability to line up all over the field. Scouting Report Link NO.3 Garrett Wilson | Ohio State The Skinny: A twitchy, flexible athlete that wins at every facet of the game, his combination of superb suddenness and flexibility makes him one of the more dynamic receiver prospects in the 2022 draft class. Scouting Report Link NO.4 Chris Olave | Ohio State The Skinny: Viewed as a reliable number two option for any offense in search of a top-notch vertical threat on the outside, he constantly threatens secondaries with his blazing speed. Scouting Report Link NO.5 Jameson Williams | Alabama The Skinny: Possesses the explosiveness, frame and track-level speed to be one of the best Crimson Tide wideouts in recent history, pending his ACL injury suffered during the National Championship. Scouting Report Link

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/22/22) | BOUNDARY WR [Note: For slot WR rankings please scroll down below]

RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION | REPORT

1. Drake London, USC, RD1, REPORT

2. Treylon Burks, Arkansas, RD1, REPORT

3. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, RD1, REPORT

4. Chris Olave, Ohio State, RD2, REPORT

5. Jameson Williams, Alabama, RD2, REPORT

6. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama, RD2, REPORT

7. John Metchie III, Alabama, RD3, REPORT

8. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati, RD3, REPORT

9. George Pickens, Georgia, RD3, REPORT

10. David Bell, Purdue , RD4, REPORT

11. Christian Watson, North Dakota State, RD4, REPORT

12. Justyn Ross, Clemon, RD4, REPORT

13. Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech, RD5, REPORT

14. Devon Williams, Oregon, RD 5, REPORT

15. Slade Bolden, Alabama, RD6, REPORT

16. Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame, RD6, REPORT

17. Romeo Doubs, Nevada, RD6, REPORT

18. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State, RD6, REPORT

19. Makai Polk, Mississippi State, RD7, REPORT

20. Tre Turner, Virginia Tech, RD7, REPORT

21. Dontario Drummond, Mississippi, Ole Miss, RD7, REPORT

22. Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina, RD7, REPORT

23. Joseph Ngata, Clemson, PFA, REPORT

24. Emeka Emezie, North Carolina State, PFA, REPORT

25. Michael Woods, Oklahoma, PFA, REPORT

26. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor, PFA, REPORT

27. Tay Martin, Oklahoma State, PFA, REPORT

28. Brandon Johnson, UCF, PFA, REPORT

29. Ronnie Bell, Michigan, PFA, REPORT

30. Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, PFA, REPORT

31. Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa, PFA, REPORT

32. Andre Miller, Maine, PFA, REPORT

33. Ty Fryfogle, Indiana, PFA, REPORT

34. Dareke Young, Lenoir-Rhyne, PFA, REPORT

35. Lance McCutcheon, Montana State, PFA, REPORT

36. Tanner Conner, Idaho State, PFA, REPORT

37. Corey Sutton, Appalachian State, PFA, REPORT

38. Mychal Cooper, Navy, PFA, REPORT

39. Taysir Mack, Pittsburgh, PFA, REPORT

40. Austin Williams, Mississippi State, PFA, REPORT

41. Shemar Bridges, Fort Valley State, PFA

42. Brandon Johnson, Tennessee, PFA

43. Andrew Parchment, Florida State, PFA

44. Theo Howard, Utah, PFA

45. Marquis McClain, Southern, PFA

46. Thomas Hennigan, Appalachian State, PFA

47. Lujuan Winningham, Central Arkansas, PFA

48. Ryan McDaniel, North Carolina Central, PFA

49. Daylen Baldwin, Michigan , PFA

50. Josh Wilkes, Arkansas Pine Bluff, PFA

51. Trevon Clark, California, PFA

52. Jalen Wayne, South Alabama, PFA

53. Kameron Brown, Coastal Carolina, PFA

54. Trey Knox, Arkansas, PFA

55. Trey Gross, Delaware State, PFA

RIC SERRITELLA BIG BOARD RANKINGS (Updated 2/22/22) | SLOT WR [Note: For expanded big board rankings click here]

RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION | REPORT

1. Jahan Dotson, Penn State, RD1, REPORT

2. Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee, RD3, REPORT

3. Khalil Shakir, Boise State, RD4, REPORT

4. Kyle Philips, UCLA, RD4, REPORT

5. Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky, RD5, REPORT

6. Skyy Moore Western Michigan, RD5, REPORT

7. Samori Toure, Nebraska, RD6, REPORT

8. Charleston Rambo, Miami, RD6, REPORT

9. Bo Melton, Rutgers, RD7, REPORT

10. Calvin Austin III, Memphis, RD7, REPORT

11. Calvin Turner, Hawaii, RD7, REPORT

12. Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston State, PFA, REPORT

13. Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU, PFA, REPORT

14. Josh Johnson, Tulsa, PFA, REPORT

15. Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky, REPORT

16. Braylon Sanders, Mississippi, PFA, REPORT

17. Danny Gray, SMU, PFA, REPORT

18. Jalen Nailor, Michigan State, PFA, REPORT

19. Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan, PFA, REPORT

20. Johnny Johnson III, Oregon, PFA, REPORT

21. Stanley Berryhill III, Arizona, PFA, REPORT

22. Demetris Robertson, Auburn, PFA, REPORT

23. D'Eriq King, Miami, PFA, REPORT

24. Michael Young Jr, Cincinnati, PFA, REPORT

25. Britain Covey, Utah, PFA, REPORT

26. Braydon Johnson, Oklahoma State, PFA

27. Keylon Stokes, Tulsa, PFA

28. Montrell Washington, Samford, PFA

29. Mike Harley, Miami (FL), PFA

30. Jalen Virgil, Appalachian State, PFA

31. Changa Hodge, Virginia Tech, PFA

32. Stephon Robinson Jr., Northwestern, PFA

33. Kwamie Lassiter II, Kansas, PFA

34. Bryce Singleton, Florida International, PFA

35. Mike Woods, Arkansas, PFA

36. Jared Smart, Hawai'i, PFA

37. Justin Hall, Ball State, PFA

38. Keith Corbin, Jackson State, PFA

39. Will Vereen, South Carolina State, PFA

40. Jonathan Giles, Texas Southern, PFA

A member of the Pro Football Writers Association, Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation, Ric Serritella has covered the NFL Draft since 2002.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes