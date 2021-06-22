NFL Draft Profile: Brenton Cox, Defensive End, Florida Gators

Sports Illustrated home
NFL Draft Profile: Brenton Cox Jr., Defensive End, Florida Gators

NFL draft profile scouting report for Florida defensive end, Brenton Cox
Author:
Publish date:
Brenton Cox
florida gators

#1
Pos: DL
Ht: 6032
Wt: 250
DOB: 1/30/00
Eligible: 2022
Stockbridge, GA
Stockbridge

Brenton Cox Jr.
Florida Gators

Pros

Leinweber: Overwhelming short-armed tackles with his great length is Cox’s calling card. He is able to create knockback consistently off the ball and uses his leg drive to push blockers into the pocket. His long arm is strong, allowing him to twist vertical pads and open the outside track. Cox beats lunging tackles with his double hand swipe, possessing the ankle flexibility to turn the corner after defeating the block. In the run game, he sets a strong edge against tight ends and has the physicality to enforce his will and disengage. Cox times the snap well and gets his long arms into throwing lanes to bat down the occasional pass. He is a solid tackler after winning his gap.

Cons

Leinweber: When he is unable to outreach tackles, Cox struggles to beat and get off blocks. His hands lack the violence to get tackles out of his frame, causing him to get latched on to. Cox is too slow and not urgent enough to disengage quickly and make plays in the run game consistently. A tendency to lean lets tackles snatch trap him. His burst is below average, severely limiting his ability to win on speed tracks. This also hurts his closing speed and finishing ability. He tries to stay clean when lead blockers come at him and ends up out of position.

Summary

Leinweber: Rushing from a two-point stance, Cox has great length and uses it to his advantage, bull-rushing tackles and enforcing his will on shorter opponents. Below average burst prevents him from being a speed threat and a lack of hand violence causes him to get latched on to as he can not break the contact point. Cox projects as a rotational 3-4 outside linebacker who can win with his power and length in the run and pass game. Athletic limitations mean that he will likely never be a full-time starter. 

Background: 

Raised in Stockbridge, Georgia. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Spent two years at Miller Grove High School prior to Stockbridge. Played the 2018 season at Georgia. Transferred to Florida and redshirted. Academic standout. Major is unknown.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long armed, power rusher from a two point stance. Cox can enforce his will and bull rush. A lack of burst makes his game one dimensional. 

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.4/7.9

Brenton Cox
Scouting Reports

