December 27, 2021
NFL Draft Profile: Dominique Robinson, Defensive End, Miami University at Ohio RedHawks

NFL draft profile scouting report for Miami-Ohio Defensive End, Dominique Robinson
#11
Pos: DE
Ht: 6040
Wt: 252
DOB:
Eligible: 2022
Canton, OH
Canton McKinley High School

miami-university-ohio-logo

Dominique Robinson
Miami University at Ohio
RedHawks

Pros:

A converted wide receiver, Robinson is a great athlete for the edge position after putting on roughly 30 pounds since he entered college in 2017. He has an explosive get-off that he can take to the outside or inside rushing lanes. He also shows strong hands at the point of attack to rip off of blocks. Within his body type, he has long arms to set the edge. Shows good body control to move in and out of cuts. Flashes really good straight-line speed and power. He will likely show that in the 40-yard dash at the combine. As a pass rusher, he shows extremely good lateral agility to manipulate his body to catch offensive linemen off-balance. Robinson also takes advantage of his good athleticism and burst to time the snap well in order to gain an even bigger advantage. He has the versatility to line up with his hand in the dirt or standing up. When attacking the outside shoulder, he can bend at the ankles and drop the shoulder to swiftly get around the edge. He uses extremely good leg drive to gain leverage. Possesses the athleticism to drop into coverage in disguised looks. Contributes on the punt coverage unit.

Cons: 

Since his body has been transformed over the past few years since switching from wide receiver to defensive end, his body still has a little ways to go in terms of building his upper body. His upper body functional strength can be a let-down against barrel-chested offensive lineman who can overpower him. Against the run, he can also be swept out of the play against power blocking concepts. Because he is still fairly new to the position, there are parts of his game that are still raw. This includes his counter moves after his initial one doesn’t work, being able to recognize the offensive tackle’s blocking path, and working efficient pressure angles. He lacks some flexibility to make sudden lateral movements as he works more off a linear platform.

Summary: 

After playing wide receiver in his first three seasons for the RedHawks, Dominique Robinson transitioned to defensive end before the 2020 season. He is an extremely good athlete with good speed, length and an explosive first step. As a pass rusher, he has the versatility to attack the inside and outside. His production hasn’t been there because of his rawness at the position. Robinson still needs to learn and understand the nuances of the position to truly take his game to the next level.

Background:

Hometown is Canton, Ohio. Attended Canton McKinley HS. Rated as a two-star dual-threat quarterback by the 247Sports Composite. Earned Northeast Ohio honorable mention. First-team all-county honors. Majoring in psychology. 

One-Liner

A former receiver, Dominique Robinson is still raw at the position. He possesses the athleticism, length and speed to make him an exciting development prospect.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.4/8.0

Floor/Ceiling: Developmental / Preferred Starter

Scheme Fit: 3-4 OLB/4-3 DE

Grade: Late 3rd Round

Injury History: N/A

Read More

Character Notes: N/A

