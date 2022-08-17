NFL Draft Profile: Erick All, Tight End, Michigan Wolverines

#83

Pos: TE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 251

Hand: 1028

Arm: 3300

Wing: 8048

40: 4.75

DOB: 9/13/2000

Hometown: Fairfield, OH

High School: Fairfield

Eligibility: 2023

Erick All

Michigan Wolverines

One-Liner:

A conventionally built tight end, All’s versatility in both alignment and pass-run game utility makes him a promising NFL Prospect

Evaluation:

Standardized for the position, fits the bill in terms of height and weight. Alignments have varied from being in-line as a Y, flexed out in the slot, in the backfield as a fullback, and off the ball as a sniffer. Catches the ball well in traffic, a security blanket that moves the sticks. Won't blow by you after the catch but is fast enough to pull away in the open field. Defenders find out quickly they need to wrap up, with lower body strength that generates constant forward movement. Variety of alignments means multiple assignments in the run game, all of which come easy. Can come down and crack edge players to kick out the backside. Will pull into space and engage with play-side linebackers, creating gaps in the game. Nightmare for Db’s as he gets on them quickly and drives them to the parking lot. A tough player that has the ultimate competitive stamina and drive to push through fatigue and injury. Not an easy separator in his routes, even when covered by linebackers. Mostly a sticks player that catches checkdowns. Want to see more overall pass game usage and build upon some glimpses of route technique. A do-it-all player that encompasses what makes up a reliable football player. Doing all the important things and showing up isn't all he is capable of, but a larger role in the passing game will benefit his draft stock significantly.

Grade:

3rd Round

Quotes:

All is a seasoned veteran who excels when called upon in the passing game & definitely as a Blocking TE. In his career, he's caught 51 passes for 529 yards and 2 Touchdowns.

NCAFF Nation on Twitter