NFL Draft Profile: Ronnie Hickman, Safety, Ohio State Buckeyes

#14

Pos: S

Ht: 6010

Wt: 205

Hand: 948

Arm: 3268

Wing: 7800

40: 4.55

DOB: 10/11/2001

Hometown: Wayne, NJ

High School: DePaul Catholic

Eligibility: 2023

Ronnie Hickman

Ohio State Buckeyes

One-Liner:

A twitchy athlete that plays at a frenetic pace, Hickman is traits dominant defensive back that should be favored come the draft.

Evaluation:

Limber build with a decent amount of size for the position. Played primarily in the box as a drop-down strong safety with occasional snaps as a post player. Active feet that read and react on run plays. Will see and strike, diagnosing attack points and contorting to avoid much bigger blockers. Fluid hips that can change direction and flip with intent. Can drop into the boundary or seam with a distinctly athletic cross-over run. Has true speed that equates to range as a single high safety. Mirrors tight ends in man coverage and pickups crossing routes and in-cuts easily. Competitive player that is hard on himself when missing tackles. High motor and consistent effort from snap to whistle. Scrappy player that plays with a chip despite his obvious athletic gifts and football ability. Poor launch angles can cause him to miss tackles. Not overly physical and needs to win with finesse against blockers or timing as a tackler. Excessive movement moves him out of the play occasionally. Ball awareness needs some work. Hickman is a hyper-athletic defensive back that can roam in the high post or near the line of scrimmage. A competitive edge and demeanor that didn't waver in any games studied, he’s the ultimate football player. An increased role will only add to his versatility and place him on a path that aligns with a high draft position.

Grade:

2nd Round

Quotes:

“I love Ronnie Hickman. I think he's got the skill. I think he's got the savvy. I just think he's a great piece in the middle there to run the show back there, I just like the way he plays and handles his business.”

Jim Knowles, New Defensive Coordinator at OSU