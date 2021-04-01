Tylan Wallace: Wide Receiver Oklahoma State Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

TYLAN WALLACE | Oklahoma State | WO | #2 | Jr | 5116 |185 | 4.48e | Fortworth, TX | South Hills | 05.13.99

Overview:

Tylan Wallace made the bold decision to return to school for his senior season after his junior year was derailed by a torn ACL he suffered during practice. Wallace was on way to put up monster numbers prior to his injury, and will be coming back with a vengeance ready to prove that he hasn’t lost a step. While he doesn’t possess great size, Wallace is a handful to defend with his great leaping ability and elusiveness, coupled with his breakaway speed. He’s an excellent route runner, as his fancy footwork allows him to generate separation in an instant. Wallace is dangerous with the ball in his hands when used as a weapon on jet sweeps and reverses. Wallace specializes in winning contested jump balls and delivers in the clutch. While Wallace lines up all over the formation for the Cowboys, he would translate smoothly to a slot wide receiver in the NFL. Wallace can work on his blocking as he sometimes overextends his body and lunges on blocks which allows defenders to blow by him. His route tree needs to expand as well, but that is mostly a product of the Oklahoma State offense. Tylan Wallace has the chance to be an instant starter in the NFL and a lock Day Two pick if he can prove to teams he hasn’t lost a step after his ACL injury.

Background:

Tylan Wallace was raised in Fort Worth, TX. He came out as a four star recruit according to 247sports. One of three national finalists for the Biletnikoff Award in 2018 when he went off for 1491 yards on 86 catches, with 12 tds. Suffered a non-contact torn ACL during practice (November, 2019). Rebounded with 922 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 59 receptions in 2020. Coaches say he is a strong practice player.

