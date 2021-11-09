Jaguars' Rudy Ford Continues to Make the Most of His Opportunities

The former special teams ace has grown into a full-time role with the Jaguars' defense in recent weeks, culminating in a stellar performance against the Buffalo Bills.

In the offseason Jaguars head coach along with General Manager Trent Baalke brought in a special teams ace in Rudy Ford from Philadelphia. And that’s really all he was brought in for. It’s an important role, but just like Jamal Agnew, Ford’s impact has exceeded expectations and his impact is felt well outside of just special teams.

Ford has been inserted into the defensive lineup at nickel cornerback with Tre Herndon banged up the last two weeks. And on Sunday against Buffalo, he had his coming-out party.

The former seventh-round pick was incredible in Jacksonville’s upset victory over the top offense in the league in the Buffalo Bills. When it was all said and done Ford finished with seven tackles (all solo), three pass breakups, and an interception.

“I feel like Rudy had a hell of a game today,” defensive end Josh Allen said of Ford’s performance. “I feel like that's another guy that flies around, that's fast. When his opportunity was called, he made the plays. Man, the interception, batted balls, open-field tackling, oh, my gosh.

“I can't wait to watch this film. Just so I can probably text him later, like damn, okay. This is the type of dude I've got, man, and definitely going to enjoy watching it. We haven't had a lot of opportunities, but let's start having fun with this. Yeah, I can't wait to go ahead and watch that.”

Ford showcased exactly why he was brought in on Sunday. He not only had a great stat line he seemed to be around the ball in the most critical moments. Buffalo had one final drive to try and escape Jacksonville with a win.

Their backs were against the wall on fourth and 16 with just over a minute left just beyond the 50 and quarterback Josh Allen was looking for his favorite target in All-pro receiver Stefon Diggs. Ford had him blanketed and Allen tried to force a low throw to pick up the first down. It fell incomplete and the Jaguars began to celebrate.

Ford also came up clutch a little earlier in the game when Allen flipped the ball to his receiver with space to work with and Ford separated the back from the ball in one of the more violent hits of the entire season for the Jaguars. If that pass was caught it may have led to a score as Buffalo was starting to put a drive together.

“I think, you watch even on a scramble when [Bills QB] Josh Allen flipped it to that receiver, he went like a shot to the guy, knocked the ball out,” Head coach Urban Meyer said Monday. “He’s arguably the best special teams cover guy I’ve seen, and I’ve coached special teams my entire career and that’s why in free agency we went after the guy.”

“Then he gets here and he’s a student of the game. He takes care of his body. He’s in here at ten o’clock at night sometimes getting the ice tubs. I love everything about the guy. He’s committed to us, he’s committed to Jacksonville, and I’m very close with him personally. As a player too, I just love the way he goes about his business.”

It’s been a less than storybook career up to this point for Ford. And while his special teams contributions in Philadelphia and in Arizona were tremendous, leading Jacksonville to sign, him his ability to step his game up and become not only a key contributor on defense is nothing short of remarkable.

Furthermore, outside of Allen, the most impactful defender in a game against an offense averaging nearly 33 points a game was Ford. That’s quite the jump for a guy whose entire career has basically been spent on special teams.

“He's a great player,” Meyer said Sunday. “It's hard to -- when you watch him play, he's one of our better players. He hasn't gotten many opportunities in the NFL, but he's a hell of a player.”

Ford was a diamond in a thick rough for the Jaguars defense this past week as they have seemingly started to turn a corner after a poor start to the season. And if he can continue to produce the way he did against Buffalo he will be remembered far differently than what he was through the first few years of his career and the Jaguars will be the biggest benefactor of it.