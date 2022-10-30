Skip to main content

Raiders vs. Saints Live Game Thread

The Saints are hoping to bring some tricks and treats to the table on Sunday to get a much-needed win over the Raiders.

The Saints (2-5) and Raiders (2-4) are just about ready to kickoff as of one of the seven noon kicks across Week 8 in the NFL. New Orleans sure could use a win today, as they're still in a good spot for the division despite the bad start. We've heard plenty from the players and coaches since the Thursday Night Football loss to the Cardinals, so we'll see how that translates to the game. Follow along with all the Saints action with our live game thread.

Game Updates

Scoring

Nothing, yet.

Big Saints Plays

Nothing, yet.

Raiders-Saints Coverage From the Week

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19206191_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Inactives List Against Raiders: Adam Trautman, Carl Granderson Out

By John Hendrix
Pre-Game and Halftime (8)
Game Day

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show - Raiders vs Saints

By Brendan Boylan
Alvin Kamara
News

Report: The Saints Aren't Shopping Alvin Kamara, No Plans to Trade Him

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19245782_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 8

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_14963057_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 8 Raiders Game

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19248565
Editorial / Opinion

NFL Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 8

By Carla Antoine and Sam Lucio
USATSI_19205196_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Players We're Watching When They Take On the Raiders

By John Hendrix
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave
Game Day

X-Factors | Week 8 - Raiders vs Saints

By Brendan Boylan