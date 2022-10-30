Raiders vs. Saints Live Game Thread
The Saints are hoping to bring some tricks and treats to the table on Sunday to get a much-needed win over the Raiders.
The Saints (2-5) and Raiders (2-4) are just about ready to kickoff as of one of the seven noon kicks across Week 8 in the NFL. New Orleans sure could use a win today, as they're still in a good spot for the division despite the bad start. We've heard plenty from the players and coaches since the Thursday Night Football loss to the Cardinals, so we'll see how that translates to the game. Follow along with all the Saints action with our live game thread.
Game Updates
Scoring
Nothing, yet.
Big Saints Plays
Nothing, yet.
Raiders-Saints Coverage From the Week
- Saints Inactives List: Week 8
- Raiders vs. Saints: Players to Watch
- X-Factors | Week 8 - Raiders vs Saints
- Saints Announce Several Moves Ahead of Sunday
- Key Positions to Watch in Week 8 Between Saints-Raiders
- First Look: Raiders vs. Saints
- Slumping Saints Pass Defense Backs Against the Wall vs. Raiders Weapons
- Saints Final Injury Report vs. Raiders
- Short-handed Saints Passing Attack vs. Vulnerable Raiders Pass Defense
- Saints Running Game to Challenge Physical Raiders Defense
- Reeling Saints Run Defense Needs to Revive Against Raiders Run Game
- The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Raiders vs Saints - Week 8
- Fantasy Football's Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 8
- Saints: Week-8 QB Debate
- Saints Week-9 Opponent: Ravens Bully Bucs, Possible NFC South Logjam
- Most Surprising Saints Players Through First Part of Season
- Saints Running Out of Time to Fix Season
- Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses
- Saints Unanswered Points: 'Saints Football' and Leadership?
Scroll to Continue