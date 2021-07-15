Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Gerald Everett

The tight end position was mostly ineffective for the Seahawks in 2020, but they believe the arrival of Everett will rectify that. Will he prove to be one of the biggest steals of free agency? Or will Seattle's investment yield modest results?

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Gerald Everett, Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 245 pounds

2020 Stats: 417 receiving yards and one touchdown on 41 receptions, two rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on one carry

Following Shane Waldron—his former tight ends coach and current Seahawks offensive coordinator—up to Seattle, Everett is poised for a breakout campaign in 2021. After serving as the No. 2 in the Rams' one-two punch at tight end through his first four seasons, the former second-round selection out of South Alabama is set to top the Seahawks' depth chart and become one of quarterback Russell Wilson's go-to targets in the passing game. Everett has improved in several areas of his game since 2017, turning himself into a well-rounded tight end who can do all the little things just as well as he can pad a stat sheet. New career-highs could very well be on the horizon for him as he works with one of the best passers in the game, who's historically played at his best with a reliable target at tight end. With last year's offensive dysfunction in the rearview mirror, the Seahawks are confident Everett can unlock a new dimension in their gameplan and help them sustain dominance over the course of a full season.

Best Case Scenario: Everett explodes onto the scene, reaping the rewards of playing with an elite quarterback and superstar weapons who will take the attention of opposing defenses off him. Finishing among the top seven tight ends in most statistical categories, he earns Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career and sets himself up for a nice payday in free agency.

Worst Case Scenario: Everett is about as productive as he was with the Rams, which is still a fine player but certainly not what the Seahawks are hoping to get.

What to Expect in 2021: Given his rapport with Waldron, Everett should be a featured piece in the Seahawks' offense this fall. The organization recognizes the significant upside he presents, hoping he busts out of his cocoon to flourish as a pure offensive weapon. They'll give him every opportunity to do so and he, in turn, gives them options to make it happen with his positional versatility. Whether he's lining up in a traditional three-point stance at the line of scrimmage, in the backfield or spread out wide, they believe the possibilities are endless with his athletic profile. Even if they're only partially correct, his contributions in unison with Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson should be plenty to make up a far more fruitful group of tight ends than what the Seahawks got last year.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | Joshua Moon | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams | Jon Rhattigan | Aaron Fuller | Bryan Mills I Jake Curhan | Jarrod Hewitt | Connor Wedington | Nate Evans | Danny Etling | John Ursua | Gavin Heslop | Pier-Oliver Lestage | Tommy Champion | Cody Thompson | Josh Johnson | Saivion Smith | Jordan Miller | Aaron Donkor | Robert Nkemdiche | Alex Collins | Tyler Mabry | Damarious Randall | Cade Johnson | Cedrick Lattimore | Phil Haynes | Geno Smith | Kyle Fuller | Travis Homer | Tyler Ott | Rasheem Green | Ben Burr-Kirven | Penny Hart | Jamarco Jones | Aldon Smith | DeeJay Dallas | Nick Bellore | Stone Forsythe | Colby Parkinson | Al Woods | Cedric Ogbuehi | Alton Robinson | Jordan Simmons | Pierre Desir | Ryan Neal | Tre Flowers | Michael Dickson | Jason Myers | Freddie Swain | Cody Barton | Bryan Mone | Benson Mayowa | Rashaad Penny | Ugo Amadi | Ethan Pocic | Tre Brown | Darrell Taylor | Will Dissly | Ahkello Witherspoon | Kerry Hyder | Marquise Blair | Brandon Shell | D'Wayne Eskridge