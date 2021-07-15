Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: D'Wayne Eskridge

After leading the nation in all-purpose yards per game as a senior at Western Michigan, the Seahawks hope Eskridge contributes as an explosive playmaker on offense right away. Will the second-round pick make a quick splash or could he be in for some rookie growing pains?

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

D’Wayne Eskridge, Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 190 pounds

2020 Stats (at Western Michigan): 33 receptions, 768 yards, eight touchdowns in six games

Probably the most highly anticipated rookie for the Seahawks, Eskridge is looking to become a vital asset from the start and ultimately form the deadliest receiving trio in the NFL alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Although undersized, his speed and explosiveness on the field make up for his lack of height. Eskridge showcased his catch-and-run ability at Western Michigan on offense as well as special teams, averaging 27.5 yards as a kick returner last year. With three of his receiving touchdowns going for at least 72 yards, the 24-year old could potentially add another nightmare matchup for defenses to have to account for and his ability to run the ball also could pose problems for opponents. One of the biggest obstacles he will face will be his efficiency converting on contested catches due to his lack of size. But there have been several examples of other shorter-built receivers in the league who have found major success in the league and Eskridge's elite athletic traits and versatility should position him to make a splash right away.

Best Case Scenario: Completely locked in from day one, Eskridge adapts well to Shane Waldron’s complex offense and proves that size is no kryptonite to his game, holding his own against the toughest and lengthiest defenders in the league to help immediately form the NFL's most lethal trio of receivers next to Metcalf and Lockett. He also contributes as a kick and punt returner, further enhancing his value as a rookie.

Worst Case Scenario: The WMU alum simply underperforms as his transition into the league isn’t as smooth as Seattle's coaching staff hoped for. The scouting report is spot on and his drop rate and struggles making contested catches continue to be an issue. Metcalf and Lockett carry the load offensively as Eskridge doesn't truly find his stride in his first NFL season.

What to Expect in 2021: As a second-round pick for the Seahawks, expectations are through the roof for Eskridge, but he should be ready to make an impact immediately as long as he's fully recovered from a toe injury that kept him out of offseason workouts. He may not earn many starts with Metcalf and Lockett in front of him on the depth chart, but it would be a surprise if he doesn't enter Week 1 as Seattle's undisputed No. 3 receiver and he should be in the mix for special teams reps as an explosive playmaker in the return game. With some of the best players mentoring him at the receiver position and beginning his NFL career under coach Pete Carroll, he’s in the best scenario a first-year player could ask for. The Indiana native should prove to be a versatile and lethal asset in Waldron's offense and provide another trustworthy weapon for Russell Wilson. They don’t call him “Dynamic Dee” for nothing.

