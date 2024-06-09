Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will D.J. James Make Instant Impact as Rookie?
With OTAs wrapping up across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in just under two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Joining a loaded defensive backfield, will sixth-round pick D.J. James have what it takes to push for playing time earlier than expected?
Background
Starring at Spanish Fort High School in Mobile, Alabama, James made the decision to take his talents out west, committing to the Oregon Ducks. He played his first three seasons in Eugene, recording 70 tackles, two interceptions, and half a dozen pass breakups. Following the exit of coach Mario Cristobal, he transferred back home to Auburn, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors in his first season with the Tigers with 37 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown. After opting to return to school for his last year of eligibility, he enjoyed another stellar season in 2023, registering 38 tackles, two interceptions, and 10 pass breakups to earn a spot in the Senior Bowl. Reunited with Auburn teammate Nehemiah Pritchett, the Seahawks drafted him in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to further bolster their secondary.
Scheme Fit
In five collegiate seasons, James logged 2,091 snaps as an outside cornerback and only saw 55 combined snaps in the slot at Oregon and Auburn. However, if granted time to develop, his skill set and size may be best suited for playing inside at the next level, as he has the change of direction skills and physicality to handle the nickel role in the NFL. He also played a fair amount of snaps on kick and punt coverage teams in college and should be able to compete for playing time in that aspect with the Seahawks right away.
Best Case Scenario
Jumping right into the competition against Coby Bryant and potentially Artie Burns for a reserve slot cornerback job behind Devon Witherspoon, James produces a pair of pass breakups and a tackle for loss in the preseason while contributing on special teams, leap-frogging over both veterans on the depth chart to earn a roster spot in a deep and talented cornerback stable.
Worst Case Scenario
Unable to earn much playing time with so many capable veterans around him, James endures a quiet training camp and preseason waiting in the wings and without a significant special teams role, the Seahawks cut him in late August with hopes of bringing him back on the practice squad for further development.
What to Expect in 2024
Throughout the Pete Carroll era, the Seahawks had immense success unearthing quality defensive backs on day three of the draft and new coach Mike Macdonald will hope to keep that track record going with James and Pritchett. Down the road, both players could have significant roles, as veterans Mike Jackson and Tre Brown will both be free agents next March and could head elsewhere seeking more playing time.
But of the two incoming rookies, James may actually have the best path to the field early due to his potential flexibility to play in the slot. Macdonald loves to deploy nickel and dime sets with five or six defensive backs on the field, opening the door for multiple slots to be on the field at one time. If he's able to outperform Bryant and/or Burns and carve out significant preseason snaps on top of pitching in on special teams, he should have an inside track to one of the final roster spots, but it's not guaranteed either given the talent in Seattle's cornerback group.
