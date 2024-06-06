Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will Tyler Mabry Benefit From Fresh TE Room?
With OTAs now opening across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in just under two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best- and worst-case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Now entering his fifth season with the Seahawks as an off-and-on contributor, can Tyler Mabry finally earn a consistent spot in Seattle’s tight end room?
Background
A two-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Mabry went on to play his first four years of college ball at Buffalo in the FBS’ Mid-American Conference. Mabry was — and still is — coveted mostly for his blocking ability as a tight end, finishing his four seasons with the Bulls in 2018 with just 567 receiving yards on 60 receptions. He transferred to Maryland in the Big Ten in 2019 and caught 13 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. Going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Mabry signed with the Seahawks and spent his first season on the practice squad. Over the next two seasons, Mabry bounced back and forth between Seattle’s practice squad and active roster, appearing in eight total games, primarily playing on special teams. Mabry’s only career receptions was a seven-yard touchdown catch in Week 16 of the 2022 season against the New York Jets. He spent the entire 2023 season on the Seahawks practice squad.
Scheme Fit
At 6-3, 247 pounds, Mabry is an OK size for tight ends in general but is somewhat undersized for one that makes his money in the trenches at the NFL level. Of his 144 total snaps from 2021–22, nearly 74 percent were on either kick returns and field goal or extra point attempts, per Pro Football Focus. With more experienced blocking tight end options now on the roster, it’s difficult to see Mabry finding a role on Seattle’s roster.
Best Case Scenario
As a fifth-year pro, Mabry sets himself apart from the younger players Seattle brought in to compete with him and lands back on the Seahawks practice squad as an emergency option and special teams candidate if the team’s top tight ends are dealing with injuries.
Worst Case Scenario
Mabry’s upside on special teams is outshined by second-year tight end Brady Russell and rookie Jack Westover, who also has familiarity with Ryan Grubb’s offense from their time at Washington. At 27 years old, Seattle decides Mabry likely will never develop into a reliable option and cuts him after the preseason, also opting to not re-sign him to the practice squad this time around.
What to Expect in 2024
Following a full season on the practice squad in 2023, Mabry’s outlook for being retained in Seattle isn’t good. Russell appeared in 15 games last season, per PFF, and played 312 snaps on special teams in the same place Mabry contributed in 2021 and 2022. Couple that with the Seahawks having two rookies that are far younger with similar skill sets in UDFA Westover (24 years old) and fourth-round pick A.J. Barner (22), and the veteran's path to even a practice squad spot grows more grim.
Currently, five of the six tight ends — including Mabry — on Seattle’s 90-man roster are coveted for their blocking ability. Mabry appears to have the least upside, versatility, and connection with the coaching staff of those five, while also being the second oldest behind Pharaoh Brown (30 years old). Despite his ability to make the most of his opportunities in the past, Mabry may be the odd man out in the current tight end room in Grubb's offense and even a practice squad spot may be tough to earn.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
