2025 Vikings offseason news and rumor tracker: Free agency, NFL draft

This story will be updated throughout the offseason as all the news and rumors fly in.

Will Ragatz

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

A critical offseason is underway for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Kevin O'Connell, and the Minnesota Vikings. Fresh off a 14-win season that ended lifelessly in the wild card round, this regime once again has a big decision to make at quarterback and a number of roster holes to address.

This post will be updated over the course of the next few months as news and rumors around free agency, trades, and the NFL draft come flying in. The idea is that readers can bookmark it and use it as a resource to stay on top of all the latest news, with links to our real-time coverage of everything that's happening in Vikings land.

Vikings internal free agents

* QB Sam Darnold
* RB Aaron Jones
* CB Byron Murphy Jr.
* S Camryn Bynum
* LT Cam Robinson
* CB Stephon Gilmore
* CB Shaq Griffin
* OLB Pat Jones
* DT Jerry Tillery
* DT Jihad Ward
* G Dalton Risner
* QB Daniel Jones
* QB Nick Mullens
* DT Jonathan Bullard
* TE Johnny Mundt
* WR Brandon Powell
* WR Trent Sherfield
* RB Cam Akers
* CB Fabian Moreau
* LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
* T David Quessenberry
* G Dan Feeney
* S Theo Jackson (RFA)
* P Ryan Wright (RFA)

Every Vikings free agent and their odds to return to Minnesota in 2025

Vikings draft picks

* Round 1, Pick 24
* Round 3, Pick 97 (projected compensatory selection)
* Round 5, Pick 140
* Round 5, Pick 161

Trading down from 24 feels inevitable for Vikings in this NFL draft

Additions

Coming soon

Departures

Potential cut candidates

Extensions and restructures

Potential extension candidates

Quarterback rumors

Ugh. Adam Schefter has started the 'Aaron Rodgers to Vikings' speculation

Schefter: Raiders a team to watch for Sam Darnold in free agency

Kevin O'Connell says it out loud: 'We drafted J.J. McCarthy for a reason'

ESPN: Vikings could use rare transition tag on Sam Darnold

Insider has 'a hard time seeing' Sam Darnold back in Minnesota this year

Other rumors

ESPN: Cam Bynum more likely than Byron Murphy Jr. to stay with Vikings

Goessling: Vikings will be 'pretty aggressive' in free agent guard market

General news

J.J. McCarthy expected to begin football drills 'in the next few weeks'

Kevin O'Connell agrees to 'blockbuster' contract extension with Vikings

Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI.

