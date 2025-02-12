2025 Vikings offseason news and rumor tracker: Free agency, NFL draft
A critical offseason is underway for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Kevin O'Connell, and the Minnesota Vikings. Fresh off a 14-win season that ended lifelessly in the wild card round, this regime once again has a big decision to make at quarterback and a number of roster holes to address.
This post will be updated over the course of the next few months as news and rumors around free agency, trades, and the NFL draft come flying in. The idea is that readers can bookmark it and use it as a resource to stay on top of all the latest news, with links to our real-time coverage of everything that's happening in Vikings land.
Vikings internal free agents
* QB Sam Darnold
* RB Aaron Jones
* CB Byron Murphy Jr.
* S Camryn Bynum
* LT Cam Robinson
* CB Stephon Gilmore
* CB Shaq Griffin
* OLB Pat Jones
* DT Jerry Tillery
* DT Jihad Ward
* G Dalton Risner
* QB Daniel Jones
* QB Nick Mullens
* DT Jonathan Bullard
* TE Johnny Mundt
* WR Brandon Powell
* WR Trent Sherfield
* RB Cam Akers
* CB Fabian Moreau
* LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
* T David Quessenberry
* G Dan Feeney
* S Theo Jackson (RFA)
* P Ryan Wright (RFA)
Vikings draft picks
* Round 1, Pick 24
* Round 3, Pick 97 (projected compensatory selection)
* Round 5, Pick 140
* Round 5, Pick 161
Additions
Coming soon
Departures
Extensions and restructures
Potential extension candidates
Quarterback rumors
General news
J.J. McCarthy expected to begin football drills 'in the next few weeks'
Kevin O'Connell agrees to 'blockbuster' contract extension with Vikings
