Mike Sullivan Leaves Door Open for Crosby, Jarry and Rakell in Game 7

The Pittsburgh Penguins could get three key players back for Game 7.

PITTSBURGH -- Talk about a major boost to the lineup. Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said after practice that Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry and Rickard Rakell all have chances to play in Game 7 against the New York Rangers.

Jarry has not played in this series, leaving Louis Domingue as the starter since Game 2. Rakell left in Game 1 with an upper-body injury and has slowly worked his way back to practice. Crosby left Game 5, missed Game 6, but returned to practice ahead of Game 7.

"We'll take each day as it comes," Sullivan said. "I'm not going to speculate at this point. They're obviously on the ice, that's encouraging. They're making progress."

"He's in good spirits. He's in a good place," Sullivan said on Crosby. "He's doing his very best to get himself back and ready as quickly as he can. We'll see how that process goes."

The Penguins are still dealing with injuries to Brian Dumoulin and Brian Boyle as well. Neither skated at practice and their status has not changed heading into Sunday.

"Sid, Rakell, and Jarry all skated this morning. Their status remains day-to-day," Sullivan said. "Brian Boyle is continuing to be evaluated. I don't have an update for you there. Brian Dumoulin continues to progress off the ice. His status has not changed."

The Penguins will take on the Rangers in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

