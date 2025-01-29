Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas Delivers Ridiculous Performance in G League Return
Isaiah Thomas is serious about his return to the NBA.
The saga of an NBA veteran who almost made it to the promised land after an apperance to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals — has once again signed a deal with the NBA G League's Salt Lake City Stars.
Thomas has bounced around the NBA and is a journeyman in every sense of the term. Starting his career with the Sacramento Kings, he spent his first three seasons there averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 assists per game.
A brief stint with the Phoenix Suns was how he started the 2014-15 season before being traded to the Boston Celtics. In his first full year as a member of the Celtics in the 2015-16 season, he played his first and only NBA season where he would get minutes in all 82 games of the regular season.
Averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 assists, and what would become his career-high of 1.1 steals per game, Thomas earned his first All-Star selection. His 24.2 points and five assists per game in the playoffs was only a precursor to how he would take off the following year.
The following 2016-17 season saw the 5-foot-9 point guard average 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game on his way to another All-Star appearance and even finishing fifth in MVP voting. It was in the Eastern Conference Finals where Thomas suffered a career-altering injury.
An apparent re-aggravation of a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear ended his playoff run early and three games later, his Celtics were eliminated.
Bouncing around to other NBA squads but never playing more than 40 games in a season, Thomas found himself in the G League, but rather than letting ego get in the way, used it as a tool to get back into NBA action.
In the 2021-22 season, Thomas played three games for the Grand Rapids Gold and averaged 41.3 points and 6.7 assists per game.
In the 2023-24 season, Thomas went to the Salt Lake City stars for four games averaging 32.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Tuesday night, Thomas made his return to the Stars and reminded everyone that he once was one in the NBA.
Thomas dropped 40 points in his 2024-25 G League debut adding eight assists, two steals, and even secured a block.
Thomas hopes to find himself back on an NBA roster with his elevated G League play and continue playing basketball at a high level.
