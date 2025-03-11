Two NBL Teams to Play Pelicans in NBA Preseason Games Next Fall
The New Orleans Pelicans, currently the Western Conference's No. 14 seed, announced Tuesday in a press release that they will head to Australia to suit up against a pair of National Basketball League (NBL) squads, Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix on October 3 and 5 in Melbourne Park.
The NBL has been something of a feeder system to the NBA, among the various international leagues. Three of the top 40 players in last summer's 2024 NBA Draft hailed from NBL clubs, including No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr — now with the Washington Wizards. Point guard LaMelo Ball skipped college to go pro for the Illawarra Hawks, before blossoming as an All-Star with the Charlotte Hornets.
“We are honored to be part of this historic occasion for basketball in Australia," Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said in the statement. "This collaboration with the NBL and NBA to bring the Pelicans to Melbourne provides an exceptional opportunity to engage with our global fanbase and share the rich spirit and culture of New Orleans with basketball fans in the region. We look forward to competing against Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix, and collaborating with the NBA and NBL to inspire and develop the next generation of athletes across the Asia-Pacific region.”
It's a big moment for both leagues. Despite their lackluster record, the Pelicans are not without talent. New Orleans' best player, oft-hurt forward Zion Williamson, has been performing admirably this season when he has been available. Former one-time All-Star guard Dejounte Murray has had something of a snake-bitten first year with the Pelicans, but hopefully will be healthy in time for the games.
“This is an exciting moment for our organization and a testament to the growing global impact of the NBA," New Orleans Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha said. "Bringing the Pelicans and NBA to Australia for the first time is a proud milestone, and we are thrilled to be part of this unique opportunity to engage with fans in Melbourne. We look forward to competing against two outstanding NBL teams and creating unforgettable memories for our fans. This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a lasting connection between the Pelicans and the basketball community in Australia.”
NBL Executive Director and Owner Larry Kestelman celebrated the impending clash elsewhere in the press release.
“The significance of this announcement for basketball in Australia and the NBL can’t be overstated," said Kestelman. "Hosting an NBA team in Australia has been a long-held dream for everyone at the NBL, and to see this initiative finally come to fruition after a 15-year journey shows that much can be accomplished when you ‘Dream Big’. I want to thank Adam Silver, Mark Tatum, Michael Ma and the team at the NBA for being open to this amazing vision and for their continued support of our League.”
Australia has long been a relatively unheralded home for major basketball talent — and committed hoops fans. The NBL was first established in 1979, and produced its first famous figure in eventual three-time Chicago Bulls champion center Luc Longley, who logged his first pro experience (ahead of an NCAA stint at New Mexico) with the Perth Wildcats in 1986.
Following his retirement from playing, Longley went on to coach Australia's national team in international competition from 2013 to 2019.
Australia is very present in the modern game. The NBA also sports several big-name Australian-born players, including three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and his L.A. Clippers comrade Patty Mills, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey, two-time All-Defensive Team Portland Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle and his teammate Duop Reath, Charlotte Hornets swingman Josh Green, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joe Ingles, Dallas Mavericks point guard Dante Exum, Houston Rockets center Jock Landale, and Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels.
“These historic games and the surrounding events will not only be a celebration of basketball but will also serve as a catalyst for the continued growth of the game in Australia," NBA Asia Head of Strategy Rajah Chaudhry said. "We look forward to working with the Pelicans and the NBL to make this a memorable week for the teams, players and most importantly the fans.”
