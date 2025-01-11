Ball Around Notes: Bronny Talks LA Fires, Beverley Shades LiAngelo, G League Demotion
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has spoken about the California wild fires, echoing the sentiment shared by Lakers head coach JJ Redick.
Speaking of the Lakers, a forward for Los Angeles was recently sent down to the G League... before being recalled back to the Lakers a few hours later.
Finally, guard Pat Beverley has thrown shade at the new LiAngelo Bell song, calling it a "weak a-- song."
Here are some other stories to help you get caught up on everything going on in the basketbal world.
