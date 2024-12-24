Ball Around Notes: Dwyane Wade Bronny Take, Unrivaled Lands Star, Karl Malone Shaded
The basketball world always has something going on, making it one of the best sports around the world. One of the hottest stories has been about Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James.
Former NBA star Dwyane Wade gave an interesting take on the rookie. The new women's 3v3 basketball league, Unrivaled, landed a massive star for its first-ever season starting next year.
A former NBA lottery pick could head overseas after his G League stint may not work out.
Here are some stories from around the basketball world that you may have missed (click on the title to see the whole story!)
Dwyane Wade Wants Lakers' Bronny James to Be Called Up to NBA
Unrivaled Lands Star WNBA Player For Inaugural Season
Former NBA Lottery Pick May Not Last in G League
All-Star NBA Comeback Attempt, Bronny Update, Hot Take on Contender
Former NBA First Round Pick in G League Agrees to Deal With Knicks
Amar'e Stoudemire Shades Karl Malone in Mount Rushmore of Power Forwards
5-Time All-Star Eyeing Surprising NBA Comeback Attempt
Team Canada Still Reeling From Not Landing a Medal at 2024 Olympics