Ball Around Notes: Fans React to NBA 1v1 Idea, Jeanie Buss Opens Up, Unrivaled Champ
The inaugural Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament has come to an end with Lunar Owls forward and league founder Napheesa Collier coming out on top in a dominant fashion.
Overall, the event was a massive success, leading multiple basketball fans to wonder if the NBA will soon follow suit. That being said, both Collier and NBA fans believe that players will have to overcome their egos in order to participate in such a tournament.
Finally, Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss has opened up about her personal life, revealing that she and her husband actually sleep on separate floors of their home. On top of that, she recommends that other couples should do the same thing.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
Fans React to Napheesa Collier's Pitch For NBA 1v1 Tournament
Napheesa Collier Reacts to Winning Inaugural 1v1 Unrivaled Championship
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Reveals She Sleeps on Completely Different Floor Than Husband
Unrivaled Star Rickea Jackson Stands Out in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Top-Five Performers From G League Rising Stars NBA All-Star Game
Former Westchester Knicks Guard Signs Two-Way Deal With Hornets