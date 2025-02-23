Ball Around Notes: LaVar Ball Posts Following Foot Amputation, Bronny Sent Down, More
The basketball world was taken by storm when it was announced that LaVar Ball had to have his foot amputated due to a medical issue. The outspoken father of two NBA players has seemed to be in good spirits despite the procedure.
The Los Angeles Lakers sent rookie guard Broony James down to the G League before their game with the Denver Nuggets. James has been going back and forth between the NBA and G League.
Here are some stories to help get all caught up on everything around the basketball world. Make sure to click the link to see the entire story:
LaVar Ball Makes First Social Media Appearance Following Foot Amputation
LiAngelo Ball's New Hit Song 'Tweaker' Added to NBA2K
Patrick Beverley Reacts to Backlash Paul George Faced Following All-Star Vacation
Angel Reese Erupts For Incredible 20-20 Stat Line in Unrivaled League
Dirk Nowitzki Reveals Why Luka Doncic Invited Him to Lakers Debut
Lakers Send Bronny James Back to G League Ahead of Nuggets Game