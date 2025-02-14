Bucks Forward Lands Adidas Shoe Deal Ahead of NBA All-Star Appearance
The 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest is set to light up the NBA All-Star Weekend tomorrow, February 15, and one of the most exciting participants this year is none other than Milwaukee Bucks forward, Andre Jackson Jr.
A rising star in his sophomore season, Jackson’s impressive athleticism and high-flying ability make him a perfect fit for this prestigious event.
Jackson, who has steadily earned his place in the NBA after a standout career at UConn, has caught the attention of fans and scouts alike with his dynamic play style. Despite being a second-year player, he has consistently demonstrated why he belongs in the big leagues.
This season, he’s averaging 3.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in just 17.3 minutes of play. Notably, he’s earned a spot in the Bucks' starting lineup, starting in 43 games this season—a testament to his growth and valuable contributions on the court.
Adding another layer of excitement to Jackson’s All-Star Weekend appearance, it was recently announced that he signed a lucrative deal with Adidas.
The partnership with one of the world’s biggest sportswear brands is a major milestone for the young player. During the Dunk Contest, Jackson will be wearing the "Outer Limits" Dame 9 sneakers, part of his teammate Damian Lillard’s signature line.
This partnership highlights not only Jackson’s on-court prowess but also his growing presence off the court.
For young players like Jackson, securing deals with major brands like Adidas is significant.
It signals recognition of their talent beyond the hardwood, showcasing the growing influence of athletes in today’s world. This is a huge win for Jackson personally, as it also gives him the opportunity to build a lasting legacy in sports and fashion, while inspiring others in his community.
For players from smaller towns, making it to this level with a global brand behind them can create ripple effects of hope for future generations. Jackson shared his thoughts on how it feels to be in this position.
“It’s dope. Growing up, I used to always say ‘oh, I’m going to put my city on the map’. Nobody knew anybody where we’re from. It’s going to give a lot of kids from my hometown, Amsterdam, New York a lot of hope, just give them hope that they can do something better.”
As Jackson takes the court for the Dunk Contest, he will undoubtedly carry the hopes of his hometown with him, continuing to build a name that represents not only athletic excellence but also the dream of making it from anywhere.
The 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest promises to be a pivotal moment in his young career.
