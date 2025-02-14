Bucks Forward Lands Adidas Shoe Deal Ahead of NBA All-Star Appearance

BREAKING: Bucks high flier Andre Jackson Jr. has signed a shoe deal with Adidas ahead of the Slam Dunk Contest. 📄✍️



Look for @AndreJackson111 to support Adidas’ lifetime athlete Damian Lillard’s signature series and lace up this "Outer Limits" Dame 9 in the Dunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/CSOZCOYLdV