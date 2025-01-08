Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie Among WNBA Greats Joining Unrivaled Broadcast Team
TNT Sports and Unrivaled announced Tuesday who will spearhead the commentary in the brand-new Unrivaled league.
Unrivaled, a three-on-three basketball league comprised of six, six-player rosters features some of the top women's basketball talents from around the world. It was co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.
The inaugural tip-off is set for Friday, Jan. 17, and will be shred on TNT, truTV, and Max this season.
Although there is no shortage of talent on-the-court with the 36 players in the league, the analysts, reporters, and personalities covering this new league carry tons of star-power in their own right.
Their studio show features three-time WNBA Champion and two-time league MVP Candace Parker, two-time WNBA Champion Renee Montgomery, which will feature "special appearances" by three-time WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie.
Parker averaged 16 points per game with the Los Angeles Sparks and is a 10-time All-WNBA player. Leslie, another longtime member of the Sparks, is a 12-time All-WNBA player along with two Defensive Player of the Year awards during her illustrious career.
Leslie is also going to provide play-by-play commentary along with Brendan Glasheen and Sarah Kustok. ESPN veterans Taylor Rooks, Allie LaForce, Stephanie Ready, and Ros Gold-Onwude round out the commentary roster.
Internally, TNT is very excited about the talented commentary crew. Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer of TNT Sports Craig Barry said that, “The additions of Candace, Renee, Lauren, and Leslie will jumpstart our exciting coverage with some of the best and biggest talent in the sport.
“Their transcendent knowledge of the game and scope of experience are going to bring this new league to life in important and unexpected ways.”
Opening night for the new league will feature the co-owners going head-to head. Collier and the Lunar Owls Basketball Club will face Stewart and the Mist Basketball Club.
That game is followed by rising WNBA star Angel Reese — who led the WNBA in rebounds last year — and the Rose Basketball Club taking on Arike Ogunbowale and the Vinyl Basketball Club.
Collier and Stewart were tied for fourth in the WNBA last season averaging 20.4 points per game. Ogunbowale finished second in scoring with a 22.2 points per game average.
The WNBA's leading scorer A'ja Wilson and the league's Rookie of the Year Caitlyn Clark are both opting to not play in this inaugural season due to resting for the upcoming WNBA season.
