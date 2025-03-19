Former NBA Guard Thinks Jimmy Butler Trade Was Worse Than Luka Doncic Trade
On a new episode of his podcast To The Baha — which he hosts alongside fellow ex-NBA and NFL players Raymond Felton, Tyler Relph, Kam Wilkerson, Justin Jackson, Eric Ebron, and Charlie Villenueva — former NBA shooting guard/small forward Theo Pinson made a bold claim about the two highest-impact trades of the 2024-25 season.
To hear Pinson tell it, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley's trade (under duress) of six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors was an even more harmful deal to his own team and its culture than Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison's shocking blockbuster deal to offload five-time All-NBA superstar guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
“That is a worse trade than Dallas and the Lakers, by far," Pinson said. "Jimmy Butler was Heat culture. Regardless of what the f--- you thought he was doing off the court, that motherf---er brought a toughness. He brought a mentality. He had leadership."
More Ball Around: James Dolan Reveals Why Knicks Backed Off Trade for Prime Vince Carter
In terms of the "off the court" comment, Pinson was likely referring to the drama surrounding Butler's repeated trade requests, which included fairly unsubtle jabs made against Miami during press conferences. The Heat responded to his shenanigans by suspending the five-time All-NBA honoree three separate times.
"Bro, I swear to God, it did not matter what seed the Miami Heat were—if they got in the playoffs, any team that played them didn’t want to see him and had to buckle the f--- up,” Pinson said.
Pinson, 29, played for the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and the NBAGL franchises the Long Island Nets, Maine Celtics and Texas Legends, from 2018-24.
With Butler at the helm, the Heat went to two NBA Finals — and three Eastern Conference Finals — in four years. Miami was an underdog in every series during its two runs to the Finals, although it didn't win either its 2020 series against the Los Angeles Lakers or its 2023 series against the Denver Nuggets.
More Ball Around: Paul Pierce Compares Himself to Kevin Durant While Also Criticizing Him
Doncic, who's a full decade younger than Butler, was added to the league's premiere franchise in the stead of 32-year-old big man Anthony Davis, a 10-time All-Star whose health has often been a question for the Lakers. Davis was flipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the deal, and immediately got hurt in his debut game.
Both deals totally shifted the balance of power in the West this season, but Doncic's acquisition gives the Lakers a championship window for perhaps the next 8-10 years. Biology suggests that Butler has a shorter time playing at this level.
That said, the 6-foot-7 Marquette product made an instant splash with the Warriors. He gave Golden State a third elite passer, alongside fellow future Hall of Famers Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, quickly became the club's top perimeter defender, and his interior presence brought the kind of prolific foul shooting that has rarely been a feature of the Warriors' offense since the Kevin Durant days.
The Warriors have gone 12-5 since trading for Butler,
In his 16 healthy games with the team, Butler is averaging 16.8 points on .44.8 percent shooting from the field and 86.2 percent shooting from the foul line, 5.9 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals a night.
More Ball Around:
Two NBL Teams to Play Pelicans in NBA Preseason Games Next Fall
Charles Barkley Slams Mavericks For Increasing Ticket Prices Following Luka Doncic Trade
Longtime NBA Center Passes Away at 54
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.