Former NBA Star Paul Pierce Wants to See Bronny James Out of G League
One of the biggest storylines from the NBA season has been the play of Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James. James has been shuffling between the NBA and the G League as the team puts him through a development plan.
Being the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny has dealt with all sorts of criticism already. But the rookie has kept his head down and simply just continued to work on his game.
Over the past few games, we have seen Bronny improve his performance in the G League, even dropping 30 points in one contest. It has been a welcomed sight and has people around the NBA buzzing.
Former NBA star forward Paul Pierce reflected on Bronny and gave an interesting take on the rookie. Pierce said that he wants the Lakers to bring Bronny up from the G League and give him reps in the NBA.
The former player specifically wants to see more of Bronny and LeBron together on the floor.
"This season was about Bron playing with Bronny, and we wanted all to see that," Pierce noted during the "Ticket & The Truth" podcast with Kevin Garnett. "We want to see a little more of that. ... Enjoy the greatness of LeBron while you can. If you can trade AD and get some pieces for the future, maybe you do that."
"This year is not about winning. This is about Bron, Bronny. Let's develop and connect," he said. "Let's see what we got. ... Bron has broken every record, he has nothing else to prove. All he wanted to do for years was, 'I want to play with my son.' We allowing that to happen, let's get him [Bronny] out of G League, bring him up for the rest of the season because we not going anywhere this year. ... Let's bring Bronny up.
If Bronny continues to play at a high level in the G League, he could see an increased role on the Lakers down the line. But for now, Los Angeles remains committed to him getting more reps in the G League as he hones in on his game.
