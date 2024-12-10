Kendrick Perkins Believes Lakers Would Listen if LeBron James Asked for Trade
After getting off to an encouraging start to their first season under new head coach J.J. Redick, the Los Angeles Lakers have fallen on relatively hard times of late.
The Lakers have gone just 3-7 in their last 10 bouts, and have now fallen to 13-11. In a crowded Western Conference, that sinks them to the No. 8 seed, just a hair above tough clubs like the 12-11 Minnesota Timberwolves, 12-11 Phoenix Suns, 12-12 San Antonio Spurs, and 12-13 Sacramento Kings. Any of those squads behind L.A. could conceivably lap the team in the standings, especially if oft-hurt All-NBA stars LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis miss extended time with injuries.
20-time All-Star power forward James, the league's oldest active player at 39, is in the midst of another solid season. He is no longer a great or even engaged defender, which has helped lead to the Lakers' issues covering the perimeter. But he's still a big star and could be a major championship contributor. It just now looks likely that, should he want to win a fifth title before hanging up his Nikes, the 6-foot-9 standout would probably need to demand a trade out of town. He's currently on a two-year, $101.4 million deal, with a player option for 2025-26.
James' former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kendrick Perkins, now a very watchable talking head on ESPN, has indicated that — should he so choose — the four-time MVP would have at least the ear of Los Angeles brass if he demanded to be dealt out of Tinseltown.
"My sources tell me that if LeBron James at any point comes out and says that he wants to be traded or he wants to entertain it, they're going to entertain it. It ain't no holding him back."
In a fresh column where he also advocates for Anthony Davis to do the same, The Los Angeles Times' Bill Plaschke reveals that he is rooting for James to demand a trade out of town, too.
“Dear LeBron, … ask out,” Plaschke requests.
“This is my Christmas wish for a Lakers franchise that has lost the town to the [Los Angeles] Dodgers, lost the season because of a lousy roster, and just lost by 41 points to Pat Riley," Plaschke opines. “After a quarter of the season, the Lakers are no better than a bottom seed in the Western Conference, surely headed for a third consecutive appearance in the play-in tournament, seemingly destined for a second consecutive first-round knockout."
Plaschke, for one, has given up on L.A.'s 2024-25 season. Though the team may not have the rights to its own first-round draft pick next summer, Los Angeles does have multiple first-round draft picks it could trade to at least improve its ceiling this year.
“It’s over. Already," Plaschke insists. "There is no hope. Again. With no first-round draft pick and suffocating salaries, they might not be any better next year. Really.”
