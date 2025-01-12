Kendrick Perkins Makes Wild Claim About Russell Westbrook, Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are viewed as one of the better teams in the Western Conference, led by their superstar center Nikola Jokic.
Jokic has established himself as the best player in the league. Two seasons ago, he helped lead his team to the title alongside star guard Jamal Murray.
While Jokic and Murray entered the season as Denver's two best players, the tide may have turned, at least according to former NBA center Kendrick Perkins.
Perkins made a bold statement on Friday after the Nuggets' dominant win over the Brooklyn Nets.
The former center shared via X that he believes veteran guard Russell Westbrook is the second-best player in Denver behind Jokic.
"Russ really the 2nd Best Player on the Nuggets," said Perkins.
Jokic and Westbrook became the first duo in league history to record multiple games where both players had triple-doubles in the same season. That was not the only feat their extraordinary performances accomplished.
They also became the first duo to post 25-point triple-doubles in the same game. It feels safe to say Westbrook is fitting in well with the Nuggets.
After a shaky start to Denver, Westbrook has played a lot more comfortably and like himself. While that is great for his play, more importantly, the Nuggets are coming away with wins in the process.
Over the last nine games as a starter, the 2017 NBA MVP is averaging 15.4 points while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, along with 7.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
Jokic also loves the way the duo is playing, saying that he loves how their play is resulting in wins.
"I think it's that's the style both of us play," Jokic said. "I'm just glad we're winning the games because that's more important than the stats. It's special, the relationship, how the guys are willing to run the lanes and get to the corner. They know the ball's going to find them."
Perkins may be on to something. This is as good as Westbrook has looked since his time with the Washington Wizards.
Perkins and Westbrook were teammates from 2011-15 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Perkins joined the Thunder after he, along with Nate Robinson, was traded there for Jeff Green and Nenad Krstić prior to the 2011 trade deadline.
Although Westbrook has received a lot of slack lately, it is clear that he is finding his groove with the Nuggets thus far.
More Ball Around: Derek Fisher Claims Kobe Bryant Felt Shaquille O'Neal Was Preventing GOAT Rise