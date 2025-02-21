LaMelo Ball Reponds to LaVar Ball Foot Amputation
LaVar Ball, father of LaMelo, Lonzo, and LiAngelo, recently had his foot amputated after suffering a bad medical issue. LaVar reportedly has been recovering alright and is looking forward to his continued progress.
Read more: LaVar Ball Had Foot Amputated Following Severe Medical Issue
According to the report from TMZ, "We're told the Ball family patriarch underwent a recent procedure to have his right foot removed ... but despite it all, he is in great spirits and doing well."
LaMelo shared his thoughts on the matter, posting on social media.
There haven't been many other details regarding the medical issue that caused his foot to be amputated. But the news came out of nowhere and shocked the entire basketball world.
So far, Lonzo and LiAngelo haven't spoken about the amputation. LaVar has built himself into one of the biggest personalities in the basketball world due to his excited demeanor.
LaVar has been outspoken about the success of his three sons, with two of them reaching the NBA. LaMelo has become a star in the NBA and has been having a career year for the Charlotte Hornets.
The Hornets star has averaged 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this season. LaMelo has missed some time due to injury but many believed that he should have been selected to the All-Star Game this season.
As for Lonzo, he returned to the court this year following a long injury recovery. Lonzo plays for the Chicago Bulls and recently signed an extension to remain in Chicago for another few seasons.
On the year, Lonzo has averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Many NBA fans have been excited to see Lonzo back on the court after his long journey of overcoming all the different setbacks he saw.
More Ball Around: LiAngelo Ball's New Hit Song 'Tweaker' Added to NBA2K
And finally, LiAngelo has transitioned over to the music business following an attempt to make it in the NBA. LiAngelo dropped a hit song 'Tweaker' recently and it has been taking the basketball world by storm.
Read more: Fans React to LiAngelo Ball NBA All-Star Weekend Performance
Overall, LaVar has seen his sons rise to stardom and he has been very successful in helping them. The hope is that he can recover quickly from his procedure and that everything heals up well.
More Ball Around news:
Longtime NBA Veteran Joins ESPN as Full-Time Analyst
Gilbert Arenas' Son Alijah Commits to USC to Play College Basketball
For more Ball Around news, head on over to Ball Around on SI.