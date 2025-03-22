Magic Johnson Blames NBA Stars For Declining Ratings
Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson, long seen as the best player at his position in the history of the sport, had some harsh words for the modern game's stars during a recent episode of his old L.A. Showtime-era running mate Byron Scott's podcast "Byron Scott's Fastbreak."
The league's ratings were down by 5 percent year-to-year in early February, per Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal. Following an incredibly active trade deadline midway through the month, some nationally broadcast game ratings have rebounded, per Sports Media Watch. It's possible that the league's regular season ratings more or less catch up to where they were during the 2023-24 regular season by year's end.
Generally, with the NFL no longer competing for eyeballs, the NBA has rebounded in the ratings battle this calendar year.
On ABC specifically, ratings actually rose by 10 percent year-over-year.
The post-deadline improvement of two big market franchises, the Lakers and Golden State Warriors, seems to have given the league a shot in the arm. Fans are clearly excited to see Luka Doncic align with LeBron James and Jimmy Butler team up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Still, a lot of factors have been blamed for the league's dip in ratings, including the erosion of cable TV subscriptions in the cord cutter era, the dilution of demographics' general engagement, and the frequency of blowouts in the 3-point-shooting, pace-and-space era.
But Johnson blamed a different element: player availability.
"Even for me, I love the NBA game, but then I turn on to a game, right, and then the stars are not playing because of load management. It's hurting the game," Johnson told Scott. "And I was with Michael Jordan... the summer before last, we ran into each other in Europe. And he says, 'Earvin, I don't know why these guys [sit out games]."
The league is obviously very aware of this issue, which is why the NBA instituted a 65-game minimum threshold for players to be considered for All-NBA team honors.
"'Cause if you look at his record, he almost played every game. Five or six times throughout his career, he didn't miss one game. He played every game!" Johnson noted.
Jordan actually appeared in all 82 regular season games nine times, en route to his six league championships.
"[Lakers head coach] Pat Riley or our trainer, Gary Vitti, had to make sure that they said, 'No no no no, B, don't put on your uniform, or don't come sitting on that bench,' because you would want to play for your guys and with your guys," Johnson said.
Johnson makes a salient point. It seems like modern players have in some cases been able to effectively extend their primes by missing 20 games or so a season. James played as much as he could until his body started breaking down in his mid-30s, but guys like Kevin Durant, Curry, Butler, and others still look more or less like themselves and frequently take nights off for minor ailments.
Younger players like Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are often injured, while even guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo often take games off late into the season.
"It's a difference now, and fans see it, and fans are reacting to load management," Johnson continued. "They don't get to see their stars. One game I tuned into, just a couple weeks ago — both stars were out on both teams. That made the game ragged. So they have got to do something about this load management. And then they have got to do something with this All-Star Weekend... Now I've been associated with this league 46 years or so. I didn't watch the entire weekend."
