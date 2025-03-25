NBA Owners Vote to Launch Pro Basketball League in Europe
The EuroLeague is one of the most competitive basketball leagues in the world. A lot of talent has come from that league into the NBA, and vice versa.
Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, and Bogdan Bogdanovich are just some NBA players who came over from the EuroLeague. It's either considered the second or third-best league in the world.
The NBA has talked about potentially expanding into Europe. A lot of those discussions have been around putting an NBA franchise in London or some other European city.
Travel is obviously the biggest hurdle to something like that. The logistics are too much of a headache to make that feasible right now.
Instead of putting an NBA franchise overseas, the NBA has come up with another idea. They are going to vote on whether or not to start a completely new league in Europe.
According to the proposal, the NBA would own 50% of the league while the owners in the league would own the other 50%. It's something that they are trying to do to combat the rumors of a Saudi-financed Super League.
There would be eight to ten franchises in this new league. They would leave the league semi-open with the potential for the top teams in the EuroLeague to participate in the NBA's league.
It's unclear whether or not the vote will pass, but it would give the NBA an avenue to further capitalize on the European market. They have been trying to figure out a better way to utilize that market.
It's unclear how some of the other specifics will work if the vote passes at this point, but the initial idea seems very interesting. Would this league really get the top teams in Europe to participate in it?
If they can get some of the best EuroLeague teams to play in this new league and then eventually move overseas to play in the NBA, that would be a massive win for the league.
It's also unclear where all of the new franchises would be located, but London and Paris are two top spots that are likely to have teams.
